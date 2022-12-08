Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Curry sets NBA record, 3 pt. shots
1920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out Bill Brennan in the 12th round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title. 1933 — Howie Morenz becomes the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in the Montreal Canadiens’ 2-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Morenz scores the 247th goal of his career to move ahead of Cy Denneny. The milestone comes at the Forum. Montreal’s Lorne Chabot gets the shutout and the a game is played without a penalty being called.
Porterville Recorder
2022 MLB Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool
NEW YORK (AP) — The aloocation of the 2022 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula:
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Porterville Recorder
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start...
Porterville Recorder
MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and...
Porterville Recorder
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
Porterville Recorder
New England 27, Arizona 13
NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Ari_Conner 10 run (Prater kick), 2:59. NE_McMillan 23 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:32. NE_Strong 3 run (Folk kick), 14:09. RUSHING_New England, Strong 5-70, K.Harris 8-26, Stevenson 3-8, Mac.Jones 5-(minus 1). Arizona, Conner 15-85, McCoy 5-24, Murray 1-3, Ingram 1-1. PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 24-35-1-235. Arizona,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win
New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
Porterville Recorder
Cardinals' brutal season continues with Murray's injury
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray's fourth NFL season has been a lengthy exercise in frustration and futility. Now he's got to deal with the most serious injury of his professional career. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback will miss the remainder of the year because of a torn ACL suffered...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Penalties_Spurgeon, MIN (Hooking), 4:24; Barrie, EDM (Tripping), 12:28; Shaw, MIN (Cross Checking), 13:12; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Delay of Game), 14:01. Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Penalties_Barrie, EDM...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Porterville Recorder
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Porterville Recorder
Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season
CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54
CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
Porterville Recorder
OMAHA 104, MIDLAND 72
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Harding 1-2, Kissinger 1-3, Larsen 1-3, Rueschhoff 1-3, Shannon 1-3, Strong 1-4, Bryson 0-1, Humm 0-1, Orr 0-2, Uhing 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Orr 4, Rueschhoff 3, Shannon 2, Cooper, Dolezal, Larsen, Mailloux,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Percentages: FG .434, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, White 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 1-6, J.Brown 1-6, Pritchard 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kornet 2, Brogdon, J.Jackson, Smart, Vonleh). Turnovers: 15 (Brogdon 4, Smart 3, Tatum 3,...
Comments / 0