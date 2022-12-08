Read full article on original website
JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
As shoppers flood back into stores, retailers are scrambling to merge e-commerce and in-store experiences
Retail entered into a new normal in 2022 — one where shoppers returned to stores in droves. Nike, Walmart, and startups like Tradeblock are developing new ways for consumers to shop. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across industries who are changing the way the...
WTOL-TV
Walmart CEO warns rise in retail theft could lead to store closures
WASHINGTON — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned this week that rising thefts at the nation's largest retailer could force higher prices and even store closures. "Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it's historically been," McMillon described during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Asked Tuesday about how...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
Another Furniture Store is Permanently Closing Its Doors
Walmart is practically giving away this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for $8 at its holiday sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. During Walmart's Deals for Days holiday sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly,...
Alleged Experts Share Best Time to Shop at Walmart
Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023
RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions
In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
Chick-fil-A is selling merchandise for the first time ever
If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further.
Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Is this the last Christmas for Sears?
Tracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories.
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality...
retailleader.com
Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store
Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
Toys R Us Parent WHP Takes 7% Stake in Express
Fashion retailer Express has turned to WHP Global as it begins a "large-scale transformation." WHP, a brand turnaround firm that owns a number of companies, including Toys R Us, will take a 7.4% stake in Express, the retailer announced Thursday (Dec. 8). Express CEO Tim Baxter said the partnership was...
Promotion-Heavy Electronics and Toys Bring Down Online Prices
"As inflation slows across the economy, internet purchases are actually getting cheaper. Online prices in November fell 3.2 percent month-over-month, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis, according to Adobe Analytics' Digital Price Index. Out of 18 categories, 15 of them saw declines, with groceries, non-prescription drugs, and medical equipment and supplies as the exceptions.Adobe said the overall decline was the result of record Cyber Week discounts, with promotion-heavy products seeing the biggest drops. Electronics, for instance, fell 13 percent, and computers dropped a whopping 18 percent, as retailers tried to clear out excess inventory. Deep discounts and promotions also helped bring...
