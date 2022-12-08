ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOL-TV

Walmart CEO warns rise in retail theft could lead to store closures

WASHINGTON — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned this week that rising thefts at the nation's largest retailer could force higher prices and even store closures. "Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it's historically been," McMillon described during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Asked Tuesday about how...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Furniture Store is Permanently Closing Its Doors

Photo byWeekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ADN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions

In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
Footwear News

Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
IOWA STATE
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
retailleader.com

Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store

Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PYMNTS

Toys R Us Parent WHP Takes 7% Stake in Express

Fashion retailer Express has turned to WHP Global as it begins a "large-scale transformation." WHP, a brand turnaround firm that owns a number of companies, including Toys R Us, will take a 7.4% stake in Express, the retailer announced Thursday (Dec. 8). Express CEO Tim Baxter said the partnership was...
Cheddar News

Promotion-Heavy Electronics and Toys Bring Down Online Prices

"As inflation slows across the economy, internet purchases are actually getting cheaper. Online prices in November fell 3.2 percent month-over-month, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis, according to Adobe Analytics' Digital Price Index. Out of 18 categories, 15 of them saw declines, with groceries, non-prescription drugs, and medical equipment and supplies as the exceptions.Adobe said the overall decline was the result of record Cyber Week discounts, with promotion-heavy products seeing the biggest drops. Electronics, for instance, fell 13 percent, and computers dropped a whopping 18 percent, as retailers tried to clear out excess inventory. Deep discounts and promotions also helped bring...

