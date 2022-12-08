Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Porter of Withams
Robert Lee Porter, 95, of Withams, passed away on November 26, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 29, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Francis Porter and Mildred Miller Porter. Robert was a US Army Veteran. He worked for AMOCO until his retirement in 1998. After the death of his mother he relocated from Missouri to the Eastern Shore to be near his only living relative, Mary Margaret Gladding. Bob enjoyed television sports and was an ardent bowler until November. He sang in the church choir and had an excellent relationship with the many choir members and bowlers. He will be remembered for his enjoyable sense of humor and his love of animals. Though he never had a pet until he moved to the Eastern Shore he had frequently dog sat his neighbors pets.
Ronnie Williams of Bloxom
A Memorial Service for Ronnie Williams, of Bloxom, will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm from Parksley Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Layne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parksley Baptist Church. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be...
Santa to be escorted by Exmore VFD though the streets of the town this week
Santa Claus will be escorted by the fire department for several nights before Christmas visiting streets in the Town of Exmore (and some areas just outside of Exmore) — Santa Claus will walk in front of the fire-engine with kids/families coming to see Santa Claus — Kids (with their parents) are asked to come out to visit with Santa Claus as he is visiting your neighborhood; each night starts at around 6PM.
Delegate Bloxom announces 8th Annual Christmas Card Contest winners
Delegate Rob Bloxom is pleased to announce the winners of his Eighth Annual Christmas Art Contest. Elementary students within the 100th District were invited to participate in the art contest which includes the Eastern Shore and Norfolk. Each student was asked to create an inspirational holiday greeting for the Delegate’s Christmas card.
Cheriton man pleads guilty to drug charges
Corey Nequan Reid, the Cheriton drug dealer who admitted recently to being responsible for involuntary manslaughter in the drug-related death of his girlfriend in 2020, pleaded guilty to more drug charges Monday in Northampton Circuit Court. The thirty-one-year-old Cheriton Crossroad resident admitted to a second or subsequent offense of possession...
Nandua basketall moves to 3-1
The Nandua Boys Basketball team host Northumberland High School on Saturday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 77 to 46. The Warriors move to 3-1 on the season with the win and will play Norfolk Christian on Tuesday at home.
Yellow Jackets and Firebirds fall in Monday night matchups
The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Lancaster Red Raiders on Monday. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 74 to 57. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-2 on the season. The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Poquoson High School in basketball on Monday and lost the game...
