Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year's Eve weekend this year.The ban affects guests making one-night New Year's Eve bookings in 11 countries, including the United States, the company said in a Thursday news release."These restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. We're also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally," the company said on its website.Airbnb tried out the automated defenses for New Year's Eve in eight countries last year, and follows a global ban on parties that was codified this summer, the company said.In addition to the U.S., this year's restrictions apply to Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

4 DAYS AGO