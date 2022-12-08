Read full article on original website
Related
Asking for a raise every 6 months is the key to getting rich—even in this economy, says TikTok finance guru with millions of followers
“If you’re only making $40,000 a year, there [are] only so many costs you can cut before you’re living a miserable life," says Vivian Tu of YourRichBFF.
Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings
Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year's Eve weekend this year.The ban affects guests making one-night New Year's Eve bookings in 11 countries, including the United States, the company said in a Thursday news release."These restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. We're also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally," the company said on its website.Airbnb tried out the automated defenses for New Year's Eve in eight countries last year, and follows a global ban on parties that was codified this summer, the company said.In addition to the U.S., this year's restrictions apply to Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the UK.
Email marketing doesn't have to be complicated — small-business owners share 3 steps they took to get a campaign off the ground in no time
Davis Nguyen set up his email strategy — which brings in 75% of his clients — by researching competitors and coming up with a freebie for subscribers.
I traveled to every country in the world, including North Korea, in 558 days. These are my top 10 travel tips.
Cassie De Pecol traveled to all 193 sovereign nations in addition to Taiwan, Kosovo, and Palestine, and is now an advocate for female solo travel.
brides.com
Which Last Name Should I Use to Book My Honeymoon Flight?
So the countdown to departing for your honeymoon is officially on, all the wedding day planning distilled into hearts full of the most precious memories and photos. Looking at your honeymoon flight itinerary for the first time in a while, you realize your honeymoon flights are booked in your former name—and by now you’ve taken your partner’s last name.
Comments / 0