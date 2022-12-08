Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
weaa.org
Two Juveniles Charged In Towson High Threats
(Baltimore, MD) -- Two juveniles are facing charges for making threats against Towson High School. Baltimore County Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp told reporters on Saturday that one of the juveniles is from North Carolina, and the other is from Maryland. Delp said threats were made over the past three...
weaa.org
Baltimore woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker
(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore woman is accused of intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds. 23-year-old Twishae Tyler is charged with two counts of retaliation. Police say the mother of a witness got a call from someone claiming to be from Metro Crime Stoppers, followed by...
Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Maryland man arrested for allegedly beating mother to death after argument
BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested for allegedly beating his mother to death after an argument, police say. On Wednesday just before 3 p.m., Baltimore Police Department Northeast District patrol officers were called out to a house in the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court for a death report. According to a news release from BPD, when officers arrived at the house, they found Stewartress Burke, 75, with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Serial Bank Robber Who Repeatedly Violated Supervised Release In Gaithersburg Sentenced: DOJ
A serial bank robber who was serving out the final months of her sentence for a previous offense in Maryland couldn’t help but get back to her old ways and will spend decades behind bars after being busted targeting branches in Montgomery County. Christopher Michael Cline, also known as...
thegreyhound.org
Students Robbed in Campus Parking Lot
In accordance with the Timely Warning requirement of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1990, an alert was sent out to the Loyola community at 3:18 p.m., the first Monday after Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 27 at 1:30 a.m., two students were followed...
Victim identified in fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
foxbaltimore.com
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
Four Baltimore MS-13 Gang Members Indicted For Violent Racketeering Conspiracy: DOJ
Four more members of the MS-13 street gang in Baltimore have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for their roles in a violent racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and attempted murders, according to the Department of Juste. Federal prosecutors announced that four members of MS-13 from...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Court Docs: Baltimore man waited hours to call 911 after killing own mother
Newly obtained court documents say a Northeast Baltimore man killed his own mother because she wanted to leave her home.
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Citizens gather at vigil to remember 19-year-old lost to gunfire
Citizens gathered on Sunday in honor of 19-year-old Jayma yra Burrell, who was shot and killed on December 4th.
Comments / 0