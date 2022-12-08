ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Two Juveniles Charged In Towson High Threats

(Baltimore, MD) -- Two juveniles are facing charges for making threats against Towson High School. Baltimore County Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp told reporters on Saturday that one of the juveniles is from North Carolina, and the other is from Maryland. Delp said threats were made over the past three...
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Maryland man arrested for allegedly beating mother to death after argument

BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested for allegedly beating his mother to death after an argument, police say. On Wednesday just before 3 p.m., Baltimore Police Department Northeast District patrol officers were called out to a house in the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court for a death report. According to a news release from BPD, when officers arrived at the house, they found Stewartress Burke, 75, with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
thegreyhound.org

Students Robbed in Campus Parking Lot

In accordance with the Timely Warning requirement of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1990, an alert was sent out to the Loyola community at 3:18 p.m., the first Monday after Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 27 at 1:30 a.m., two students were followed...
DC News Now

Victim identified in fatal DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
CBS Baltimore

Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
