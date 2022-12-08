ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Celine Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome. The music icon shared the news with her fans on Instagram on December 8, saying the symptoms affect “every aspect" of her daily life. She said the rare condition has been causing spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.Addressing the camera, the singer said it's been "really difficult" to face the challenge, but is ready to talk about it now. Eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 have been cancelled.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpartPrince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles madeSweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch
Voices: Celine Dion’s tragic backstory has taken an even sadder turn

Celine Dion has always been an icon. At school in the 1990s, she solidified her place in our teenage hearts with (of course) “My Heart Will Go On”, the standout track from weepy blockbuster Titanic (which, I confess, I saw three times at the cinema. Yes, that’s nearly 10 hours of my life I’ll never get back). I remember vividly going on a school trip and belting the lyrics – “every night in my dreams, I see you, I feel youuuuu.... that is how I know you go onnnnn” out of the window with my classmates, and I like...
Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says

Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome.  When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celine Dion speaks out about absence on stage, rare medical condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion is speaking out about a rare medical condition that has been holding her from taking the stage. For years, singer Celine Dion captivated millions with her voice lit up venues across the world including Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old released an emotional video on social […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celine Dion cancels Europe tour dates after being diagnosed with incurable neurological condition

Celine Dion has been forced to reschedule dates across her European tour after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a teary-eyed video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I am ready now,” Dion began, addressing the camera directly.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been...
Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
