Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome. The music icon shared the news with her fans on Instagram on December 8, saying the symptoms affect "every aspect" of her daily life. She said the rare condition has been causing spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.Addressing the camera, the singer said it's been "really difficult" to face the challenge, but is ready to talk about it now. Eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 have been cancelled.

5 DAYS AGO