Read full article on original website
Related
Like Celine Dion, Pennsylvania man is fighting Stiff Person Syndrome 'with everything I have’
Celine Dion recently announced she has SPS, or Stiff Person Syndrome. A Pennsylvania resident told Fox News Digital that he, too, suffers from the rare disease — and revealed details.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Celine Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome. The music icon shared the news with her fans on Instagram on December 8, saying the symptoms affect “every aspect" of her daily life. She said the rare condition has been causing spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.Addressing the camera, the singer said it's been "really difficult" to face the challenge, but is ready to talk about it now. Eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 have been cancelled.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpartPrince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles madeSweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch
Voices: Celine Dion’s tragic backstory has taken an even sadder turn
Celine Dion has always been an icon. At school in the 1990s, she solidified her place in our teenage hearts with (of course) “My Heart Will Go On”, the standout track from weepy blockbuster Titanic (which, I confess, I saw three times at the cinema. Yes, that’s nearly 10 hours of my life I’ll never get back). I remember vividly going on a school trip and belting the lyrics – “every night in my dreams, I see you, I feel youuuuu.... that is how I know you go onnnnn” out of the window with my classmates, and I like...
Prince William, Duchess Kate wear matching jeans in uber-casual Christmas card: See it here
Royals, they're just like us. Or at least they dress like us for their Christmas card. See the photo of Prince William, Princess Kate and kids.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
EW.com
Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder diagnosis, cancels 2023 tour in emotional video
Celine Dion has revealed in an emotional video that she's been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that has forced her to cancel her upcoming 2023 Courage World Tour dates. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to...
Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says
Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome. When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
Celine Dion speaks out about absence on stage, rare medical condition
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion is speaking out about a rare medical condition that has been holding her from taking the stage. For years, singer Celine Dion captivated millions with her voice lit up venues across the world including Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old released an emotional video on social […]
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Celine Dion cancels Europe tour dates after being diagnosed with incurable neurological condition
Celine Dion has been forced to reschedule dates across her European tour after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a teary-eyed video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I am ready now,” Dion began, addressing the camera directly.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been...
Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71
Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
Daily Beast
Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
Retired Navy SEAL who is no longer a trans woman has advice for veterans getting VA care: ‘Ask questions’
A former Navy SEAL who is transitioning back to a man said that other veterans need to take charge of their health care, and said VA needs to spend more time with veterans.
Idaho murders: Cops take hours of video from gas station after clerk spots white car on night of stabbings
An Idaho gas station clerk says she found a white sedan on surveillance video taken on the night of a quadruple homicide nearby and sent it to police.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Amy Schumer opens up about struggles with endometriosis: 'It is a lonely disease'
Comedian Amy Schumer discussed her struggles with endometriosis during a recent episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" on Paramount+. Schumer had a hysterectomy.
Fox News
899K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0