Washington State

Comments / 412

Cheryl Blair
4d ago

Wait! What? You mean a politician wrote a book, and he lied about events he wrote in the book? Can't be! Please note the sarcasm. There have been so many lies written in books by politicians over the past few decades, nobody can keep up.

Reply(8)
60
James Fraser
5d ago

Is it any real surprise after the fraud and outright fabrication the minions of the Democrat Party insist on spreading?

Reply(88)
102
LJWR
5d ago

Good job Mr. Jordan. I can't wait until January when the new house is seated and the investigations begin. 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲👋👋👋👋

Reply(35)
96
Comments / 0

