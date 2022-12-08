Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With Flush Handles And Possible Rear Seats
Though Mercedes-AMG released a new GT2 racecar version of its GT coupe last week, the road-going version of the Porsche 911 rival is already dead, having gone out of production a few months back, which can only mean that its replacement, seen here testing near the Arctic Circle, isn’t far from launch.
Carscoops
Is The Murcielago SV Lamborghini’s Most Special Modern V12 Supercar?
As we eagerly await the arrival of Lamborghini’s new V12 supercar to replace the Aventador, we have stumbled across one of the most desirable V12 Lamborghini models ever produced, which is also looking for a new home. We’re talking of course talking about the Lamborghini Murcielago SV. While the...
This Ford Model A Hot Rod Limo For Sale Is Perfect for Your Punk Rock Prom Night
It has a big-block Ford V8, side-pipe exhausts, and wire wheels with whitewall tires.
Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
Cruise Together In His and Hers 1967 Matching GTOs
The question is hardtop or top down. 1966 might have been the best year for the GTO in terms of sales and production numbers, but 1967 model years had a clear advantage under the hood. General Motors has a long track-record of banning performance options among certain models, especially when it thinks the move will benefit its precious Corvette. Most of the time these bans limited the power output of some of its best selling cars and sometimes it was about safety and made the brand better. But these restrictions almost always had unintended consequences that happened as a clear result of the people in charge of actually building the cars trying to work around arbitrary rules set by those in charge of managing profits. For the 1967 model year, GM reserved the super famous multi-carb induction system for Chevrolet’s star model. This resulted in Pontiac stuffing the largest engine allowed, a 400-cid engine, under the hood of the legendary GTO.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
Top Speed
Here's Why A Ford Everest Hybrid Could Be A Smash Hit In America
The Ford Everest is a mid-sized SUV that has been immensely popular in many parts of the world, in regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. It is a Ranger-based SUV that is packed with adventure-ready features and updated technology to provide a perfect balance between off-road and everyday driving. The third-gen Everest went on sale earlier this year. With its combination of style, comfort, and performance capabilities, a potential hybrid model of the Next-gen Everest could be popular in the American market if it were ever introduced here.
Carscoops
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Tonale Pretends To Be A Snail To Avoid A Moose
Alfa Romeo is the sportiest of Stellantis’s mass market European brands, but that perceived athleticism doesn’t translate into a great score in the moose test. The Spanish road-cone connoisseurs from YouTube channel KM77 ran the little SUV through their standard lane-change and slalom program and found that the Tonale couldn’t manage more than 46 mph (74 km/h) without taking out some orange pylons.
Carscoops
Audi Is Using AI To Design The Wheels Of The Future
Artificial intelligence has gotten a design degree thanks to Audi, which is using advanced software to help create the wheels of the future. Known as FelGAN, the AI was tasked with creating new wheels. Once complete, the AI-designed wheels were shown alongside real wheels and a “discriminator” had to decide whether the wheels were real or computer generated. This effectively taught the AI to create realistic wheels and this process was repeated multiple times until training was complete.
Carscoops
We Went To Dubai’s 2022 Gulf Historic GP Revival And Wow, What An Eargasm That Was!
The second edition of the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival concluded last month, just a week after the 2022 F1 Finale in the neighboring emirate of Abu Dhabi, the timing strategically planned to capitalize on those who had booked an extended stay in the UAE. The revival has slowly but...
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Z Gets New Engine Tuning Package By Nismo In Japan
Owners of the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan can now improve the engine performance of their sportscar thanks to the new “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” tuning package. According to Nissan, the “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” improves the engine’s output characteristics by altering the boost pressure and the ignition timing. This is made possible thanks to a dedicated Engine Control Module and without any changes in the hardware. Besides the engine tweaks, Nismo claims an improved acceleration response in low and medium revs, although this is only compatible with vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox and with the “Sports” driving mode activated.
Carscoops
This Looks To Be The Hardcore Version Of Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is already one of the most powerful and quickest production cars on the market but that hasn’t stopped the Italian marque from readying a hardcore variant. Ferrari has been spied testing a host of mysterious SF90 Stradale prototypes in recent months and was most recently...
Carscoops
Donkervoort F22, 2022 Lexus GX 460 Driven, And 2022 Gulf Historic GP: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that 2022 was a lousy year for cars, but there were indeed some new additions to the market that fell a tad short. For example, the Toyota bZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twins were plagued with problems, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz was outclassed by the Maverick and for less money. What do you think is the biggest letdown of the year?
Carscoops
New Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ‘Haute Voiture’ Is A Fashion Inspired Limited Edition Limited
Mercedes-Maybach took the wraps off its latest limited edition model, which is inspired by the haute couture world of fashion. The automaker will produce just 150 of the elegantly appointed luxury sedans that it’s calling the “Haute Voiture.”. “The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes...
Carscoops
The Dashboard Console On Some Porsche 911s May Break When The Airbag Goes Off
Porsche is recalling 53 vehicles in America because of a leather dashboard cover that could detach in the event of an accident. The automaker is particularly concerned about what happens when the airbag goes off. The issue affects model year 2022-2023 Porsche 911s made between September 13 and November 29,...
Carscoops
2024 BMW 5-Series Touring Spied, Rumored To Return To America
Spy photographers have caught the redesigned BMW 5-Series sedan on multiple occasions, but now we’re getting a look at the next-generation wagon. Snapped at a distance, the pictures aren’t the best but they give us a glimpse of the 2024 5-Series Touring. While there isn’t much to see, the model will be given an evolutionary makeover that features streamlined bodywork and flush-mounted door handles.
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
RideApart
Upcoming Triumph-Bajaj Model Spotted Testing Touring Accessories
We’ve been clamoring to see the fruits of the Triumph-Bajaj partnership ever since the two firms announced the deal back in 2017. As luck would have it, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project over the past three years. However, the tide has turned recently, with many expecting the maiden model to launch as early as 2023.
Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia
From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia. As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia, resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a...
