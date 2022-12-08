The question is hardtop or top down. 1966 might have been the best year for the GTO in terms of sales and production numbers, but 1967 model years had a clear advantage under the hood. General Motors has a long track-record of banning performance options among certain models, especially when it thinks the move will benefit its precious Corvette. Most of the time these bans limited the power output of some of its best selling cars and sometimes it was about safety and made the brand better. But these restrictions almost always had unintended consequences that happened as a clear result of the people in charge of actually building the cars trying to work around arbitrary rules set by those in charge of managing profits. For the 1967 model year, GM reserved the super famous multi-carb induction system for Chevrolet’s star model. This resulted in Pontiac stuffing the largest engine allowed, a 400-cid engine, under the hood of the legendary GTO.

