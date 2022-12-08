ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ryan Reynolds meets with Gary Bettman about sale of Senators

December 14 - Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is serious about his interest in joining the Ottawa Senators' next ownership group. Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Tuesday at the NHL board of governors meetings that he's met with Reynolds about the Senators.
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy

The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Canucks captain Bo Horvat issues statement regarding trade rumors

Horvat, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, is due for a new contract at the end of the season. Recent rumors came to light when Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32 Thoughts Column that “it’s not trending well” between the Canucks and Horvat in regard to a contract extension. Then, Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali said Monday that Horvat rejected a Canucks contract offer.
Yardbarker

Another LA Pitching Target Inks Free Agent Deal

Bassitt was linked to the Angels, who are potentially still looking to add a sixth starter to their rotation. But instead, he signs with the Blue Jays, at a very high average annual value of $21 million. The starting pitcher market has been extremely volatile this offseason, only making Angels...

