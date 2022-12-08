ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New route for illegal entry into U.S: Vermont

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) – While record numbers of foreign nationals continue to enter the U.S. through the southern border every month, one of the tiniest states by geography and population is also being impacted by the surge: Vermont.

Mexican cartels are now increasingly flying foreign nationals who arrive in Mexico from all over the world to Quebec from Mexico City, Border Patrol and law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Cartel scouts help them make their way from Canada into northern states illegally, they said. Vermont, which is seeing record-breaking illegal entries, has a population of roughly 645,545 people.

More than 306,000 foreign nationals – nearly half of Vermont’s population – were apprehended or evaded capture from law enforcement at the southern border in November, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square. They are primarily crossing in Texas.

While Border Patrol agents in Texas are aided by state Department of Public Safety officers and local law enforcement working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, Vermont has no such border security operation.

But Vermont, which falls in the Swanton Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, saw a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals in October compared to last year, according to Border Patrol data.

Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said agents apprehended 334 people from 19 countries in October, and the “upward trend continues.”

The sector relies on tips from Vermont residents who report suspicious activity, Garcia said. On Tuesday, he thanked North Country residents for lending Border Patrol agents their “eyes” by making 112 suspicious activity reports in November. He said their calls helped agents make 139 arrests of illegal border crossers. Of Vermont residents, he said, “YOUR call can be the one that helps keep us all safe.”

Garcia also is encouraging residents to call 1-800-689-3362 to report suspicious border-related activity.

Two recent examples show how Vermont residents are helping BP agents.

On Nov. 18, a concerned citizen’s report led to the apprehension of five people who illegally entered the U.S. near Champlain, New York. Records revealed one of them, a Romanian citizen, had an extraditable arrest warrant from Wisconsin for failure to appear on an identity theft charge.

On Nov. 14, BP agents rescued illegal foreign nationals in freezing temperatures after receiving a 911 call. They encountered six people near Troy, Vermont. Four were children under age 5. While they were able to take them to safety, Swanton BP Sector said in an announcement, “This is NOT a safe or acceptable way to enter the United States.”

But it’s not just Vermont residents who are helping Swanton BP agents. Canadian Mounted Police are as well.

On the night of Oct. 27, Royal Canadian Mounted Police notified Swanton BP agents that two people had entered the U.S. illegally in a remote and rural area in the town of Highgate Center, Vermont. A BP agent responded and observed a driver of a blue Hyundai sedan with out-of-state registration stop at an intersection roughly half a mile south of the international border. The agent then saw two people come out of a ditch near the intersection and enter the sedan. After stopping the vehicle and performing a records check on the driver and passengers, the agent learned all three were Colombian citizens who’d previously been arrested for previously illegally entering the U.S.

This time, the driver, Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, a Columbian national with a Chicago address, was arrested and charged with unlawfully transporting individuals he knew entered the U.S. illegally. On Nov. 10, he was indicted by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont recently announced.

Buitrago-Valero had been previously arrested for illegally entering the U.S. last November. However, under Biden administration policies, he was released into the U.S. pending immigration court proceedings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office notes.

His passengers entered the U.S. illegally again after they’d been arrested for illegally entering the U.S. earlier in 2022.

Of the 20 CBP Sectors nationwide, Swanton encompasses roughly 24,000 square miles and covers three states. It includes all of Vermont, six counties in New York (Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, and Herkimer) and three counties in New Hampshire (Coos, Grafton, and Carroll).

It's the first international land boundary east of the Great Lakes and is adjacent to the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario. It includes 295 miles of international boundary, of which 203 miles is land border and 92 miles is water border, primarily along the St. Lawrence River.

To its west is the Buffalo Sector, which encompasses most of New York and four other states. To its east is the Houlton Sector, which encompasses Maine.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
30K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy