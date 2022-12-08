ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
CNN

Tesla heads to court to defend Elon Musk’s pay

Washington, DC CNN — Tesla headed to court today to defend the huge compensation package that helped make CEO Elon Musk the richest person on Earth. Delaware’s Court of Chancery in Wilmington will host the week-long trial to examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker’s board of directors created for Musk. The trial kicked off at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
Carscoops

Toyota Delaying EV Program To Implement Tesla-Beating Tech, Report Claims

Toyota could be poised to announce a rethink of its EV strategy that might result in delays to vital new models due in the next three years, according to a new report. The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electrified cars with its Prius but has been slow to join the full-EV market. And the cars it has launched, like the bZ4X, are less powerful and less efficient than Tesla’s equivalent models, while also making far less money.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Again Says He Thinks Lucid Will Go Under

Lucid today makes what seems to be one of the most compelling electric luxury sedans available in the US, yet in spite of rave reviews and mostly satisfied owners, the company’s future is far from assured. Tesla’s Elon Musk has made many remarks in the past questioning Lucid, its business model and its prospects, but today he tweeted that “they are not long for this world.”
Fortune

Elon Musk’s turbulent 2022 means he may no longer be the world’s richest person

Elon Musk’s $44 billion bet on Twitter might be costing him the title of world’s richest man. In real-time rankings from Forbes, Musk slipped into second place briefly early Wednesday, following his big cash outlay for the social media company and the subsequent drop in Tesla’s stock price. Whether Musk stood in first or second place was often changing moment by moment.
Futurism

Twitter Cofounder Says Elon Musk Is "Not a Serious Person"

One of Twitter's founders appears to have some serious beef with new owner Elon Musk. Twitter cofounder — Biz Stone, who helped build the site alongside Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, and Evan Williams — didn't expressly name Musk in an excoriating tweet. But given the context in the message and a later reply, there's nobody else he could conceivably be talking about.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says FTX's Bankman-Fried Should Be in Jail

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been on a media tour since Nov. 30 to try to rewrite the overnight implosion of his empire. According to him, everything that happened is the fault of no luck. He knew nothing and had no intention of ripping off the investors and clients of his two flagship companies -- FTX and the hedge fund Alameda Research, which is also a trading platform.

