Yardbarker

Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy

The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
Yardbarker

MLB insider addresses Max Fried trade rumors

A prominent MLB reporter on Tuesday addressed a trade rumor involving Max Fried. During an appearance on MLB Network, MLB Pipeline reporter Jim Callis threw out the possibility that the Atlanta Braves could trade Fried this offseason. “The rumor I’m hearing — I don’t know if it’s going to be...
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres

The San Diego Padres keep making moves. San Diego stunned the baseball world as it inked a mammoth 11-year, $280 million deal with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts but it's not done yet. The Padres reportedly inked a minor league deal with former Red Sox prospect Anderson...
