Vanessa
5d ago

she really needs to resign she us completely out of control. I also think she's behind the superintendent retiring 😢 something just don't set rite with this woman and we don't need a internal superintendent we need a nation search like Morial did when crime got out of control. my opinion!

theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
WDSU

Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Panepinto, Piazza, Gordon win posts in Saturday run-off

Tangipahoa voters on Saturday re-elected just one of the three incumbents on the general election ballot. According to complete but still-unofficial returns, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto has secured a third term. Election results suggest Panepinto won the run-off with 61 percent of the vote (1903 votes). Opponent Tracy Washington Wells carried 1193 votes or 39 percent of the vote.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 13

Was recently elected second vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the third-highest role in the influential group. Carter in November handily won re-election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district and is the state’s only Democrat in Congress. He replaced former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who himself chaired the caucus from 2017 to 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Former USCG Employee Sentenced to 54 Months in Jail for Test-Fixing

The U.S. District Court in New Orleans is continuing with the sentencing of the leaders of the long-running case in which U.S. Coast Guard employees conspired to fix the test scores of mariners’ licensing exams. With the latest sentencing, more than 60 people have been convicted mostly pleading guilty to charges related to accepting bribes or a felony offense of unlawful receipt of a mariner license.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Disaster After Disaster

Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address

It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Conspiracy Involving Distribution of Heroin

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Conspiracy Involving Distribution of Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 12, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jarrin Gayden, age 34, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 8, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon to a term of forty-two months imprisonment followed by a term of four years supervised release and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information that charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one-hundred grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B).
METAIRIE, LA

