Vanessa
5d ago
she really needs to resign she us completely out of control. I also think she's behind the superintendent retiring 😢 something just don't set rite with this woman and we don't need a internal superintendent we need a nation search like Morial did when crime got out of control. my opinion!
2
WDSU
Housing Authority of New Orleans is trying again to remove board member Sharon Jasper
Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board and mayor Latoya Cantrell is trying once again to remove a longtime public housing advocate from the board. WDSU Investigates first broke the story last month after our investigative team found that the way the mayor removed Sharon Jasper broke state law leading the city council to reinstate her.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
an17.com
Cowart confirmed as Tangipahoa Parish Government's new Director of Finance
AMITE—Team Tangipahoa has a new Director of Finance. Missy Cowart, CPA, was nominated by Parish President Robby Miller and confirmed by the Tangipahoa Parish Council to assume the leadership role. She succeeds longtime finance director Jeff McKneely, who has been hired as CFO for the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
WDSU
Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
an17.com
Panepinto, Piazza, Gordon win posts in Saturday run-off
Tangipahoa voters on Saturday re-elected just one of the three incumbents on the general election ballot. According to complete but still-unofficial returns, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto has secured a third term. Election results suggest Panepinto won the run-off with 61 percent of the vote (1903 votes). Opponent Tracy Washington Wells carried 1193 votes or 39 percent of the vote.
Mayor Cantrell invites city council input in police chief search
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the New Orleans City Council for input in finding a replacement for retiring New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
NOLA.com
Bellwether Plaquemines lawsuit against oil, gas companies again returned to state court
Five major oil and gas companies have again been blocked in their efforts to keep a potentially consequential, nearly 10-year-old natural resource damages lawsuit filed against them by Plaquemines Parish from being heard in a state court in the parish. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of...
NOLA.com
Hinkley defeats Rousselle in race for Plaquemines Parish President
Former Plaquemines Parish Council member Keith Hinkley won his bid for Parish President, defeating longtime politico Benny Rousselle with 53% of the vote in a runoff election Saturday. Hinkley will take the reins as parish president after serving on the council. For Rousselle, it brings an end to this chapter...
NOLA.com
Morrell warns Cantrell: don't 'circumvent the public will' on police chief
New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell Thursday warned Mayor LaToya Cantrell the council will use its powers to remove her choice for police superintendent unless she engages in a nationwide search for a candidate — and puts them before the council for confirmation. Morrell this year authored...
NOLA.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 13
Was recently elected second vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the third-highest role in the influential group. Carter in November handily won re-election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district and is the state’s only Democrat in Congress. He replaced former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who himself chaired the caucus from 2017 to 2019.
maritime-executive.com
Former USCG Employee Sentenced to 54 Months in Jail for Test-Fixing
The U.S. District Court in New Orleans is continuing with the sentencing of the leaders of the long-running case in which U.S. Coast Guard employees conspired to fix the test scores of mariners’ licensing exams. With the latest sentencing, more than 60 people have been convicted mostly pleading guilty to charges related to accepting bribes or a felony offense of unlawful receipt of a mariner license.
NOLA.com
Disaster After Disaster
Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
St. Bernard Parish residents concerned port expansion could have serious consequences
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced plans to move forward with a $1.8 billion port expansion in Violet, located in St. Bernard Parish. Neighbors, like Janet Perez, don't think Violet is the best option for the port's expansion.
bigeasymagazine.com
Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address
It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
theadvocate.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search
Do you allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Conspiracy Involving Distribution of Heroin
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug Conspiracy Involving Distribution of Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 12, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jarrin Gayden, age 34, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 8, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon to a term of forty-two months imprisonment followed by a term of four years supervised release and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information that charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one-hundred grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B).
