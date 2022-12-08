Read full article on original website
Related
This Remarkable Collapse Happened 12 Years Ago This Week In Minnesota
Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 12 years ago this week?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 12 years later. Because while we're expecting to get at least some snow (mixed with some rain too) THIS week across much of Minnesota, it'll be nothing like what hit the Land of 10,000 Lakes the same week 12 years ago in 2010.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
Price is Right is Coming to Minnesota – Come On Down!
Have you had dreams of being on the Price is Right and hearing your name being called to "COME ON DOWN"? You will have that chance coming up in 2023 as the Price is Right is coming to Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. Some people have always had the...
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Minnesota And Iowa, Do You Love To Use Your Snowblower?
Whether you're new to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin, or you've been here a long time, it's important to remember snow blowers/throwers are our friends only when we keep a good eye on them. They could lash out and hurt us unexpectedly. 12 Questions to Ask Before Powering Up the...
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
See the Outstanding Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Minnesota Free!
Yes, You Can See The Ghosts of Christmas Eve for Free!. The latest Christmas tour for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will hit Minnesota on December 23 for two shows and you can go for free! Keep reading to find out how!. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Changed Christmas Music. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group...
Pair of Minnesotans Win Gold at International Skating Competition
Last week two Minnesotans won one of the top awards at an international figure skating competition! The pair from Minnesota also has quite a figure skating history. It caused them to move from the country they were both born in!. Their names are Anastasiia and Danil and they're from Shakopee....
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
A major discount retail store chain is closing another location in Minnesota next month. Read on to learn more. According to a recent report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls, will be closing one of its store locations in Minneapolis on January 14, 2023.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
740thefan.com
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
What Is The Most Popular Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But just which Christmas song is the most popular here in Minnesota?. Hearing those classic Christmas songs is just one of the great things about the holiday season here in Minnesota. It's right up there with many other classic holiday traditions, and for many of us, we don't really get in the Christmas spirit until we hear that one certain Christmas song.
mprnews.org
Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists
The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One of the key voices in the discussions, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, won’t be in the Legislature next month because he didn’t run for reelection. But the House has already passed a bill that Winkler said should be a model for what the new DFL majorities do in 2023.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0