Trinity Lutheran Ministries' 5K and Holiday Events Raise More Than $8,000 For Local Organizations
EDWARDSVILLE − Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville hosted its seventh annual Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater 5K Race on December 10, 2022, and this event, along with other activities at the church and school, raised more than $8,000 for area charities. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!
Nautical Bowls In Edwardsville Embraced With Open Arms At Grand Opening
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls was jam-packed throughout the day for its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Since the opening day, the location has been steady as one of the latest Edwardsville businesses. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
The Edwardsville Arts Center Thanks Melissa McDonough-Borden For Over 10 Years Of Service And Contribution To The Community
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) has announced the departure of Melissa McDonough-Borden as Executive Director. McDonough-Borden’s 10 years of service allowed the Arts Center to flourish. Accomplishments including an influx of regional recognition, continual success of the Edwardsville Art Fair, and expanded art education for the local community. Her leadership and positive influence will be missed by the community and artists alike.
Students Honored During SIUE’s Special Graduation Celebrations
EDWARDSVILLE - The Inclusive Excellence, Education, and Development Hub (The Hub) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted five special celebrations to honor graduates representing various historically minoritized populations during the week of Dec. 5-9, ahead of the University’s fall 2022 commencement exercises being held Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. SIUE recognized graduates who identify as Hispanic/Latinx, Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander (AAPI), LBTQIA+, and non-traditional during the week of celebrations. The pre-commencement ceremonies celebrated the extraordinary achievements made by these students.
Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishing Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
Edwardsville's newest furniture and home furnishing store, Wall to Home & Commercial Furnishing, opened its doors to the Edwardsville Community.
Jerry W. Weldon
Jerry W. Weldon, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born June 9, 1951, in Gideon, Missouri, a son of the late A.C. and Mary Ella (Duff) Weldon. Jerry had worked for Bowen Brothers after...
Elizabeth Ann Luecht
Elizabeth Ann Luecht, 73, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born April 12, 1949, in Alton the daughter of the late George William and Frances Elizabeth (Ward) Martin. Ann was a 1967 graduate of Alton High School and was a member of the Nina Edwards Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution, she loved gardening and animals. She always had a pet dog. On July 11, 1969, in Alton, she married Richard Luecht, and he survives. Also, surviving are one sister, Sheree Lee Shields (Richard), one brother, Francis Martin, one sister-in-law, Paula Richards, two nephews, Christopher Shields (Kendra), Matthew Martin (Angie), great nephews, Lincoln Shields, Evan Martin, Elliot Martin, and her pet dog, Stella. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Entombment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend George VanVoorhis will officiate. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue. Additional information and an online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
TobyMac To Return To St. Louis To Perform In March 2023
ST. LOUIS - Renowned Christian artist TobMac will bring his 2023 Hits Deep Tour to the St. Louis Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. TobMac is a multi-platinum-selling artist TobyMac and the 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour is coming to St. Louis with JOY FM / BOOST RADIO on Saturday, March 18.
Kathryn Ann “Katie” Hayes
Kathryn Ann “Katie” Hayes, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born May 16, 1940, in Roseburg, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter “Pete” and Wilma (Lloyd) Kessinger. She married J.B. Hayes Sr. on June 2, 1958, in Indiana and he passed away in March 1981. Katie loved her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. She also enjoyed playing cards, drinking her coffee and visiting with her neighbors.
Letter to the Editor: An Opinion About Edwardsville School District's Consideration Of Closing Midway Elementary
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 is considering closing Midway Elementary and sending all northern K-2 students, who come from an area larger than 50 square miles to Hamel. Through the D7 engagement process, it has become clear that D7 gathered little background on the condition of the Midway aside...
Paul "Butch" Joseph Bopp
Paul "Butch" Joseph Bopp, 67, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Mon. Dec. 12, 2022, at his home while under hospice care. He was born Nov. 20, 1955, in St. Louis, MO to the late Glennon & Martha (Weber) Bopp. Butch retired from Laclede Gas as a pipefitter...
Mary Ellen Smith
Mary Ellen Smith, 76, passed away at 2:19 am on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on August 17, 1946, in Alton, the daughter of the late Clifford and Ola (Lents) Eaton. She married Kenneth "Sonny" Jamison on November 8, 1969, in Alton, and he preceded her in death in March of 1995. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Stacey and Rich Lawson of Medora, Amy and Tim Smith of Moro, a son, and daughter in law: Kenny and Leanne Jamison of East Alton, nine grandchildren: Cole (Stephanie) Lawson, Kaitlyn (Ben) McKinney, Blake (Lora) Lawson, Kylor Smith, Kody (Sarah) Smith, Rylee Smith, Kenlea Jamison, Garrett Jamison, Emmalee Jamison, three great-grandchildren: Tinley, Jamison, Lilian, two sisters; Sue Bruce of Alton, Shirley Dunnagan of Bunker Hill, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Upgraded Radio Technology Is Coming to Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments are among multiple Madison County agencies that are upgrading to some of the newest radio technology available for emergency responders. The radios and related purchases totaled nearly $500,000, and were paid primarily through a grant from the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief...
Missing Person Brittany Higgins Located "Safe" Today, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford Announces
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Tuesday afternoon the missing person - Brittany Higgins - has been located today. "Brittany is safe," the chief said. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article...
Monday Sports Roundup
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. CARLINVILLE 48, CARROLLTON 45: Carlinville made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season in taking a close decision at Carrollton's gym. The Hawks took the lead at 15-8 after the...
Fatal Traffic Crash Sunday Evening On Lewis And Clark Boulevard
EAST ALTON - At 10:48 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, the East Alton Police Department responded to a single-unit traffic crash, involving a motorcycle, in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Upon arrival, the operator of the motorcycle was determined to be deceased at the scene.
Alton Police Ask For Assistance In Missing Person Report
ALTON - Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on 12/06/22. The family member reported Brittany had not been seen or heard from for approximately one month at the time of the report. Attempts by law enforcement to locate Brittany have been made but have been unsuccessful at this time.
Troy Police: Man Missing Since April Is Found Deceased
TROY - Troy Chief of Police Brent Shownes announced that 53-year-old Richard Maedge of Troy was found deceased around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Maedge was reported missing on April 27, 2022. The case is still under investigation by Troy Police, Shownes said in a release. Sign in to...
Haine Files Arson, Animal-Cruelty Charges Against Granite City Man Accused Of Setting Dog On Fire
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of arson and animal cruelty against a Granite City man accused of setting a dog on fire. John T. Turcott, 68, is charged with one count of arson and one count of animal cruelty. In the arson charge,...
Allen Leads With 19 Points, Tillman Named Game's MVP With 13 Points As Edwardsville Bounces Back From Tough Defeats
EDWARDSVILLE - Malik Allen led with 19 points, while A.J. Tillman was named the game's MVP with 13 points and Isayah Kloster added 11 as the three Edwardsville players in double figures as the Tigers dealt Mary Institute-Country Day its first loss of the season 55-50 in the Scott Credit Union Shootout at Lucco-Jackson Gym Saturday evening.
