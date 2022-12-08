Elizabeth Ann Luecht, 73, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born April 12, 1949, in Alton the daughter of the late George William and Frances Elizabeth (Ward) Martin. Ann was a 1967 graduate of Alton High School and was a member of the Nina Edwards Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution, she loved gardening and animals. She always had a pet dog. On July 11, 1969, in Alton, she married Richard Luecht, and he survives. Also, surviving are one sister, Sheree Lee Shields (Richard), one brother, Francis Martin, one sister-in-law, Paula Richards, two nephews, Christopher Shields (Kendra), Matthew Martin (Angie), great nephews, Lincoln Shields, Evan Martin, Elliot Martin, and her pet dog, Stella. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Entombment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend George VanVoorhis will officiate. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue. Additional information and an online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO