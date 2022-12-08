Read full article on original website
Two Rivers Library Board and Advisory Recreation Board to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar today in the City of Two Rivers, both of which will take place at 6:00 p.m. The Library Board will be in the Community Room in the Lester Public Library, where the public will be given time to comment. Then, the...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
Salvation Army Battle of the Financials Begins Today in Manitowoc
Today is the day numerous financial institutions in Manitowoc battle it out to see who can raise the most money for the Manitowoc Salvation Army. Last year’s Battle of the Financials brought in nearly $8,000 and is one of the biggest days for the iconic Red Kettle Campaign locally.
Blood Donation Opportunities Announced for Thursday In Manitowoc
The American Red Cross has announced a pair of blood drives in the city of Manitowoc for this Thursday, December 15th. The first is set for Shoreline Credit Union at 4400 Calumet Avenue from noon until 4:00 p.m. There’s also an opportunity for blood donors later that afternoon at Grace...
Mishicot Community Bands Together to Support Family of Local Woman Who Succumbed to Ovarian Cancer
The community of Mishicot came together over the weekend to help the family of a woman who was battling Clear Cell Carcinoma, a rare form of Ovarian cancer. The event for the family of Marcy Salm had been planned for some time at The Detour Bar and Grill, but the night before everyone was going to come to support the Salm family, Marcy succumbed to the disease.
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Chilton High School Winter Concert Interrupted by Lockdown
The winter concert at Chilton High School yesterday was interrupted by a possible threat toward the school. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department were called to investigate.
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
Local Chief Discusses Candle Fire Safety
Candles may be pretty to look at, but they are a cause of house fires and home fire deaths. With Christmas and the New Year’s holiday coming up, Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser address the topic during a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. He suggested...
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Front Yard Gardening Pilot Program Proposal
There is only one meeting on the calendar in the City of Two Rivers today. The Plan Commission will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 5:30 p.m. with only one item on their agenda. The group is slated to review an Environmental Advisory Board (EAB) Pilot Program...
MPSD to Discuss 2023-24 Calendar, Addition of Two New Positions
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over the Residency in Teacher Education program before discussing the creation of a...
Green Bay Fire Displaces Three Residents, One Injured
Three Green Bay residents are without a home today following a fire on University Avenue. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the residence in the 1100 block at around 11:30 last night and was able to extinguish the blaze in around 20 minutes. One civilian was injured...
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
Manitowoc County Public Works and Finance Committees to Gather Together Today
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. There will be a joint meeting of the Public Works and Finance Committees at 4:30 this evening at the County Office Complex. After hearing comments from the public, the group will approve the purchase of the...
Three Manitowoc County Groups Set to Meet Today
There are three governmental meetings today in Manitowoc County. Up first was the Sexually Volent Persons Ad Hoc Committee, which gathered at 9:30 this morning in the Courthouse. They elected a Chair and Vice Chair and discussed the committee’s role. At the same time, the Veteran Service Commission was...
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss a Student Expulsion
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be holding its regular monthly meeting this evening. They will be in the Board Room on Lindbergh Drive at 6:00 p.m., where Superintendent Jim Feil will issue the monthly Financial and Personnel reports. Then the Board will discuss an update...
Green Bay Metro Makes Route Cuts Amid Driver Shortage
Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Starting last week, Green Bay Metro cut the number of times buses will run on route 6, which includes stops at the ADRC, Festivals Foods, and the Courthouse, and route 7, which stops at the V.A. Clinic and the UWGB library.
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
