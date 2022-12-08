The community of Mishicot came together over the weekend to help the family of a woman who was battling Clear Cell Carcinoma, a rare form of Ovarian cancer. The event for the family of Marcy Salm had been planned for some time at The Detour Bar and Grill, but the night before everyone was going to come to support the Salm family, Marcy succumbed to the disease.

