Richland County, SC

coladaily.com

Third Thursday in the Vista to feature open art studios

Columbia's Congaree Vista Guild will host a holiday-themed Third Thursday event December 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature open art studios throughout the area as well as pop-up local artists ready to welcome holiday shoppers. Stormwater Studios will offer a Tibetan Bazaar Tuesday through Friday, December...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments awarded for Business Watch Program

The Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments received an award Friday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA). They received the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award at the SCLEOA Annual Conference for their Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program was nominated by the Greater Cayce West Columbia...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Vets' Christmas Charity Ride delivers gifts for hospitalized veterans

The spirit of Christmas was on display Sunday afternoon in Columbia as motorcycle riders gathered to deliver gifts to military veterans who are hospitalized or homeless. The 22nd annual Vets' Christmas Charity Ride was the culmination of months of work by sponsors Carolina Honda and other supporters of the event to gather donations, and was hosted by the Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS).
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USPS announces holiday service schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands company sponsors two Wreaths Across America events in SC

A local family-owned farm is the only Midlands-based employer to become a major sponsor of two annual wreath-laying ceremonies honoring America’s fallen service members at National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. Lexington County-based produce company WP Rawl will send three of its tractor-trailers to Maine in...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24 Hour Pickleball buys land for Lexington indoor facility

Lexington will soon be home to South Carolina's largest indoor pickleball facility. 24 Hour Pickleball purchased a plot of land at 4590 Augusta Rd. in Lexington for the new business, which will be the inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club. The plan is to build 12 pickleball courts,...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Mobile food market opens in Summerton: 'This is a godsend'

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
SUMMERTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's when Janet Jackson is coming to Columbia for a concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music icon Janet Jackson will be coming to Columbia as part of her newly announced "Together Again" tour. Jackson took to social media to announce dates for an upcoming 2023 tour. One of the stops will be in Columbia on Tuesday, April 25. The Colonial Life Arena has added it to their list of upcoming events. Rapper Ludacris will be her opening act.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
SUMTER, SC

