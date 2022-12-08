Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Third Thursday in the Vista to feature open art studios
Columbia's Congaree Vista Guild will host a holiday-themed Third Thursday event December 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature open art studios throughout the area as well as pop-up local artists ready to welcome holiday shoppers. Stormwater Studios will offer a Tibetan Bazaar Tuesday through Friday, December...
coladaily.com
Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments awarded for Business Watch Program
The Cayce and West Columbia Police Departments received an award Friday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA). They received the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award at the SCLEOA Annual Conference for their Business Watch Program. The Business Watch Program was nominated by the Greater Cayce West Columbia...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
coladaily.com
Vets' Christmas Charity Ride delivers gifts for hospitalized veterans
The spirit of Christmas was on display Sunday afternoon in Columbia as motorcycle riders gathered to deliver gifts to military veterans who are hospitalized or homeless. The 22nd annual Vets' Christmas Charity Ride was the culmination of months of work by sponsors Carolina Honda and other supporters of the event to gather donations, and was hosted by the Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS).
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
abccolumbia.com
USPS announces holiday service schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
coladaily.com
Midlands company sponsors two Wreaths Across America events in SC
A local family-owned farm is the only Midlands-based employer to become a major sponsor of two annual wreath-laying ceremonies honoring America’s fallen service members at National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. Lexington County-based produce company WP Rawl will send three of its tractor-trailers to Maine in...
abccolumbia.com
COMET Bus System to give free COVID-19 vaccines and gift cards to those eligible December 12th
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
WLTX.com
500+ motorcyclists ride to Dorn VA Hospital to make donations to veterans in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of veterans and bikers alike rode through chilling rain on Sunda to help veterans and their families this holiday season. The Vets Charity Christmas Ride took motorcyclists from Carolina Honda on Buckner Road to Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road to support the cause.
coladaily.com
24 Hour Pickleball buys land for Lexington indoor facility
Lexington will soon be home to South Carolina's largest indoor pickleball facility. 24 Hour Pickleball purchased a plot of land at 4590 Augusta Rd. in Lexington for the new business, which will be the inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club. The plan is to build 12 pickleball courts,...
Reconciliation Ministries expanding furniture thrift store to provide more jobs to men in recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Men trying to turn away from addiction can find faith, hope and jobs through Reconciliation Ministries in Columbia. Soon, the ministry's mission is growing as the organization plans to expand their furniture thrift store to employ more men in recovery like Mike Leonard Gailliard. "This store...
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
WIS-TV
West Columbia road closures ahead of Greater CWC Chamber Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the annual Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights, West Columbia released a list of roads that will be closed during the event. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:45 PM. Intersection of Highway 1 and 12thStreet. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
Here's when Janet Jackson is coming to Columbia for a concert
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music icon Janet Jackson will be coming to Columbia as part of her newly announced "Together Again" tour. Jackson took to social media to announce dates for an upcoming 2023 tour. One of the stops will be in Columbia on Tuesday, April 25. The Colonial Life Arena has added it to their list of upcoming events. Rapper Ludacris will be her opening act.
Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews have cleared area of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting that the area where a natural gas line was cut is now safe to travel through. Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive. Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12...
