Citrus County Chronicle

Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93. His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
