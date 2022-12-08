ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Syracuse stays undefeated at home after beating Wagner

Syracuse women's basketball picked up a resounding victory against Wagner on Sunday night, beating the Seahawks 83-53. With the win, the Orange pick up their eighth win of the season and improve their home record to 7-0. Dariauna Lewis was the star of the show for the Orange. Lewis recorded...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

The dream season reaches its peak: Syracuse men’s soccer wins the national championship

With just under 11 minutes to go in regulation, Indiana found the back of the net in the College Cup Final in Cary, North Carolina, knotting the score with Syracuse at 2-2. But as they’ve done so many times this season, the Orange remained resilient, and didn’t let up another goal over the remainder of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime to send the championship game to penalty kicks.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Orange aim to stay undefeated at home against Wager

After a resounding victory against Coppin State Thursday night, the Orange improved to 7-2 on the season and 6-0 at home. Dyaisha Fair recorded a season high 27 points in the win. The Orange got off to a slow start, but Dyaisha Fair, one of the main leaders on this...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

SU's national title plus World Cup makes for soccer fever

Syracuse University's men's soccer team just clinched its first-ever national championship title as fandom around the sport is nearly at its peak. The Orange's triumph comes while teams across the world are competing on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup—and the combination is a business bump for the local bar scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Everson Museum of Art celebrates the holidays through an artistic lens

Visitors have a week left to walk through a downtown Syracuse art museum's winter wonderland. The Everson Museum of Art is scattered with elaborate Christma trees, wreaths and other seasonal inspired artwork for its Festival of Trees and Light, which is set to last through Saturday. The annual event is...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

State senate race still unknown but some local candidates starting election 2023

The Onondaga County Board of Elections website has yet to list filing dates for the 2023 elections — but some candidates are getting the ball rolling. Khristopher Dodson said he's running for the Syracuse Common Council's newly redrawn Third District, which covers the city's southeastern communities. Dodson said he's running to represent the area in next year's election because he feels connected to its neighborhood.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Flu shots encouraged as Onondaga County sees jump in case rate

County leaders are pushing the flu vaccine as they see a higher number of illnesses earlier than usual, raising concerns of added pressure on medical facilities after a previous influx in patients from other circulating respiratory viruses. Onondaga County's influenza case rate jumped 84% in one week, according to the...

