With just under 11 minutes to go in regulation, Indiana found the back of the net in the College Cup Final in Cary, North Carolina, knotting the score with Syracuse at 2-2. But as they’ve done so many times this season, the Orange remained resilient, and didn’t let up another goal over the remainder of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime to send the championship game to penalty kicks.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO