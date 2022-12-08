ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

'It's an honor,' Ohio State formally accepts invite to Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Athletic Director Gene Smith formally accepted an invitation to play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. "It's an honor to be invited to go and be a part of the Peach Bowl," Day said. "Our team is extremely excited about the opportunity."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Peach Bowl to add extra 2,000 seats after OSU sold ticket allotment in 2 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU leaders pushing for fan support for NIL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The push for more NIL cash. The pay-for-play model is changing the landscape of college sports. At no other university is that more evident than Ohio State. Big-name businesses and donors have helped players cash in. Now, the university is calling on fans to step up as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State's Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of two standout performances, Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The No. 3 Buckeyes are coming off a pair of wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State that moved them to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 2011-12 season that Ohio State has started 10-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Peach Bowl CEO goes one-on-one with The Football Fever

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than 19 days until the fourth-seeded Buckeyes take on the top dawgs, Georgia, with a national title berth on the line. While Ohio State is makings its fifth appearance in the College Football Playoff, this will be the first time ever that the Buckeyes are playing in the Peach Bowl. The Football Fever's Kellyanne Stitts caught up with Peach Bowl CEO, Gary Stokan who detailed how excited he is to welcome the Buckeyes to Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State's Zach Harrison heading to 2023 Senior Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State defensive lineman and true senior Zach Harrison will suit up for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Organizers said Monday he has accepted his invitation. The Lewis Center native has had 30 tackles, three sacks,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Chilly morning, nicest day on the 7-day forecast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday's glorious sunshine won't last long. The clouds already are coming back and the winds will get much stronger tonight and Wednesday. A giant storm system slamming across the country will push rain and gusty winds into Ohio by Wednesday morning. TUESDAY NIGHT: increasing clouds,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

SZA to open first-ever arena tour in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SZA announced the dates and locations of her historic first arena tour on Tuesday. The American singer will open her S.O.S. North American Tour at the Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023. The exclusive 17-city tour kicks off in Columbus, making stops in Chicago, Toronto,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Experience Columbus unveils 2022 Columbus Gift Guide

Oh, what fun it is to spend the holidays in Ohio’s capital city!. If you’re not sure where to go or what to see this winter, don’t worry. Experience Columbus, the city’s destination marketing organization, has visitors and people around the region covered with its new holiday campaign.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy