WRGB
Amsterdam man charged with criminally negligent homicide in overdose death
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, following a six-month, multi-agency investigation. On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to a residence in the Town of Amsterdam where a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway. While responding members attempted lifesaving efforts including the administration of Narcan and CPR, the subject was later pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s Office members initiated an intensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, beginning with the collection of evidence. Toxicology results revealed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.
WRGB
Traffic stop ends in charges, driver accused of possessing body armor, ghost gun
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gloversville Police say they have made an arrest after a traffic stop. According to court documents, Luke Kenna is accused possessing a loaded ghost gun and wearing a body armor vest. Kenna was stopped on Bleeker Street in Gloversville at around 8:00 PM back on...
WRGB
Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
WRGB
Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
WRGB
Man accused of breaking into Stewart's, stealing cigarettes and scratch-off tickets
HAGAMAN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Village of Hagaman. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Stewart’s Shop located on South Pawling Street at around 2:30 AM on December 11th.
WRGB
Albany Police looking for missing 16-year-old, Na'eem Thompson
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are looking to the public to help find a missing teen, not seen since Monday. Police say 16-year-old Na'eem Thompson is described as 5’9”, 140lbs with brown eyes and hair that is blonde on the top. He was last seen wearing...
WRGB
Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
WRGB
Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
WRGB
Fire crews battle Schenectady fire
Schenectady, NY — Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Schenectady Tuesday. Fire Chief Don Mareno said crews were called to the home on Georgetta Dix Plaza at 4:15 Tuesday morning. When they arrived crews found heavy smoke and flames on the second floor. The family that lives in...
WRGB
More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
WRGB
Firefighters battle cold, flames and water issues in Petersburgh
It was a busy night for firefighters in Rensselaer County as multiple crews battled flames and cold temperatures while working to save a house in Petersburgh. Rensselaer County Public Safety says firefighters were called to 470 Rabbit College Road at 10:08 on Saturday night for a garage fire. They were met with heavy flames and smoke conditions.
WRGB
Alb Co. legislator calls for investigation on ethics around county mental health pharmacy
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Republican legislator Jennifer Whalen is calling for an outside investigation into the county's relationship with Genoa Healthcare, the company that operates the county mental health clinic pharmacy. The healthcare company bid for the pharmacy position back in 2019. This year the contract...
WRGB
Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed
Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
WRGB
Transitions opens Albany campus to help teens, young adults succeed
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A new Transitions campus has opened in Albany. The Transitions program prepares teens and young adults with autism and learning difficulties for college and the future. Transitions has a special curriculum, setting students toward the path of success. Transitions staff says with this new facility...
WRGB
'Do your part': Disability advocates ask community to keep sidewalks cleared as snow falls
Walking over a pile up of snow on the sidewalk- it can be hard for anybody, but for those with physical disabilities it could mean getting stuck. Disability advocate Darlene McGraw lives in Saratoga County and said overall she's pleased with the road crews' clean up job of this weekend's snow fall.
WRGB
Lansingburgh Historic District nominated for state, national registries
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul announcing Monday, 11 nominations for state and national registers of historic places,. including one Capital Region community. Troy's central Lansingburgh Historic District is on the list. The city of Troy has this map listed on its website, outlining what would make up the...
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
WRGB
iCARE students host holiday lights event for Toys for Tots
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — This holiday season, Colonie Central High School iCARE students want to show their support for the Capital Region Toys for Tots program. The students hosted a very special holiday lights event that included a parade, caroling, and first responders in festive clothing. Families came by the school and donated gifts as they watched on.
WRGB
The 46th annual Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival brings star-studded lineup
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The 46th annual Jazz Fest is returning this year -- with some big names in its lineup. This June, the 2-day event with two stages will feature 21 music groups. The line-up is headlined by musical icons Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, Angelique Kidjo, Tower...
