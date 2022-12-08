AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, following a six-month, multi-agency investigation. On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to a residence in the Town of Amsterdam where a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway. While responding members attempted lifesaving efforts including the administration of Narcan and CPR, the subject was later pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s Office members initiated an intensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, beginning with the collection of evidence. Toxicology results revealed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

