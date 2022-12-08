Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Signed Former Pro Bowl Receiver
This former Pro Bowl free agent wide receiver has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday.
Father Time Has Caught Up to Tom Brady
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington recap the Niners beatdown of the Bucs where Tom Brady finally looked like an old man at the end of his career and the Bucs looked like a below average team, worse than even the Lions who share the same record.
The Latest on Kenny Pickett's Injury Status
Here is the latest health update on Kenny Pickett's playing status for Week 15.
The Arizona Cardinals Are Beyond Repair
Losing Kyler Murray at this juncture may set the Cardinals back years.
Brock Purdy Could Be the Best Story in the NFL This Season
Steve Covino and Rich Davis react to Brock Purdy leading the 49ers to a huge win over the Buccaneers in his first career NFL start.
Colin Cowherd Says Tua Tagovailoa Was Exposed as a 'Poser' vs. Chargers
Colin Cowherd says the ‘Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa’ comparisons predictably came to a crashing halt after their head-to-head matchup on Sunday Night Football
Dak Doesn't Inspire Confidence in the Cowboys
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington try to make sense of why the Cowboys, who sit near the top of the standings in the NFC, struggled so mightily against the league worst Houston Texans.
Should the Broncos move on from Russell Wilson?
The Denver Broncos played a close game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson got hurt during the game and did not come back in. This first year in Denver has been a disaster for Wilson. Should the Broncos should move on from Wilson?
The Dolphins Deserved to Lose!
The Los Angeles Chargers closed Sunday off with a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a clear strategy to attack the Chargers with the run game but did not execute. Ben Maller has some thoughts on the Dolphins failing to run the ball effectively
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 14
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 14.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Options Are Dwindling
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington lay out the options for Odell Beckham Jr. who has had a very public free agency tour and is now watching the teams on his wish list sign the likes of T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley.
Former All-Pro Receiver Will Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report
This former All-Pro wide receiver is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills.
Does Anybody Actually Want Odell Beckham Jr.?
Dan thinks OBJ’s entitlement isn’t helping his cause and wonders if there will be any further interest in his services.
Jason Smith: Mac Jones is Just a Guy
The New England Patriots came into Glendale and beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Mac Jones got the job done but didn’t look spectacular. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon talk about how Jones is just a “guy” and nothing incredible.
Questions about Tua Tagovailoa Have Returned
It’s fair to wonder if he can lead the Dolphins to postseason success with his inconsistent play.
Jason Smith: Cardinals Should Blow It Up
Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots, but they also lost their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a season-ending ACL injury. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss if the Cardinals need to blow up the roster and start over now
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
'All Options Are on the Table' For Tom Brady's NFL Future
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly consider "all options" while mulling his NFL future this coming offseason.
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Dies at 61
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died Monday night at the age of 61 following complications from a heart condition, the school announced in a news release Tuesday morning.
