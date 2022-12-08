ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Father Time Has Caught Up to Tom Brady

Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington recap the Niners beatdown of the Bucs where Tom Brady finally looked like an old man at the end of his career and the Bucs looked like a below average team, worse than even the Lions who share the same record.
Dak Doesn't Inspire Confidence in the Cowboys

Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington try to make sense of why the Cowboys, who sit near the top of the standings in the NFC, struggled so mightily against the league worst Houston Texans.
The Dolphins Deserved to Lose!

The Los Angeles Chargers closed Sunday off with a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a clear strategy to attack the Chargers with the run game but did not execute. Ben Maller has some thoughts on the Dolphins failing to run the ball effectively
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Options Are Dwindling

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington lay out the options for Odell Beckham Jr. who has had a very public free agency tour and is now watching the teams on his wish list sign the likes of T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley.
Jason Smith: Mac Jones is Just a Guy

The New England Patriots came into Glendale and beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Mac Jones got the job done but didn’t look spectacular. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon talk about how Jones is just a “guy” and nothing incredible.
Jason Smith: Cardinals Should Blow It Up

Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots, but they also lost their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a season-ending ACL injury. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss if the Cardinals need to blow up the roster and start over now
