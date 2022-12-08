ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Saadiq Clements Flips From Purdue to Louisville

Jeff Brohm has made it a point to recruit Louisville and the state of Kentucky during his time at Purdue and he has now flipped two commits to follow him to UofL. Saadiq Clements is a 3-star defensive line prospect from Henderson, Kentucky. He committed to Purdue while holding offers from Michigan, Florida State, UK, and Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Florida State

Some things in life simply make no sense. Harry Kane, one of the great goal strikers extant, missing a PK against his country’s centuries old arch rival in the biggest game of his life. How unfathomably delicious, the Brussel Sprouts at Chik’n & Mi. The incredible grit, determination,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

MCHS Principal Resigns

Effective immediately, Mr. Don Cowper has resigned from his position as principal of Madison Consolidated High School. Mr. Ronnie Lawhead has been named the interim Principal at the high school effective immediately. We will work together as a district and school administrative team to make this a smooth transition for...
MADISON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy