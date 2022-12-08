Read full article on original website
A "Planet Killer" asteroid that is capable of causing extinction on Earth is hiding in the sun's glare
Artwork of a globe and celestial bodiesCredit: T. Pyle (SSC)/NASA; Public Domain Image. An asteroid called 2022 AP7 was only just discovered this year on January 13, 2022. The asteroid is one kilometer to 1.5 kilometers in size and has been classified as an Apollo asteroid.
Freethink
What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity
Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
Two colliding black holes created a phenomenon scientists have never seen before
Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Scientists may have finally figured out why Venus is such a hellscape
Ancient Venus may have looked more like Earth than previously imagined. New research suggests that Earth’s neighbor may have once looked more like our own planet and less like the hellish landscape we now know it to be. Though technically closer to our Sun than Earth, Venus may have...
Megatsunami swept over Mars after massive asteroid hit the Red Planet
A Martian megatsunami may have raced across the Red Planet after a cosmic impact similar to the one that likely ended Earth's age of dinosaurs, a new study finds.
NASA's James Webb makes first observations of Saturn's Earth-like moon Titan
Saturn's largest moon, Titan, is the target of an upcoming NASA mission to search for alien life among its thick atmosphere and rivers, lakes, and oceans of liquid methane. Those missions won't reach Titan until the 2030s, but scientists have eagerly awaited the first James Webb Space Telescope observations of the distant moon.
Colossal Exoplanet Is One of The Most Massive Super-Earths Ever Discovered
A newly found exoplanet just 200 light-years away could shed new light on one of planetary science's strangest mysteries. At around 1.8 times the radius of Earth, the object named TOI-1075b ranks among the biggest examples of a super-Earth exoplanet we've found to date. It also sits solidly in what we call the small-planet radius gap; a seeming deficit of planets between 1.5 and 2 Earth radii.
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
Massive eruption from icy volcanic comet detected in solar system
Astronomers observed a major eruption from a volcanic comet flying through the solar system, likely spewing more than 1 million tons of debris into space.
Nasa space telescope proves stars ‘don’t die alone’ with mind-blowing explosion display
ONE of Nasa's most prominent telescopes has revealed a mind-blowing discovery about what happens when stars die. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) currently orbits Earth at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), a spot that's close to Earth but actually orbits the sun, according to Space.com. JWST launched on...
New Webb images show youngest, farthest galaxies discovered to date
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope reportedly show galaxies further back in time than ever seen before.
NASA's Orion spacecraft captures stunning video of moon, Earth
NASA's Orion spacecraft showed stunning footage of the dark side of the moon and the Earth ahead of its Dec. 11 splashdown this weekend off the California coast.
Phys.org
Cosmic ray counts hidden in spacecraft data highlight influence of solar cycle at Mars and Venus
Measurements by ESA's long-serving twin missions, Mars Express and Venus Express, have captured the dance between the intensity of high-energy cosmic rays and the influence of the sun's activity across our inner solar system. A comparison of data from the ASPERA plasma sensor, an instrument carried by both spacecraft, with...
myscience.org
Yale tech delivers data from ’hell planet,’ leads astronomers to its orbit
A Yale-designed and developed instrument has given astronomers a better idea of how 55 Cnc e - also known as the -hell planet- - got where it is today. A piece of Yale-developed technology has helped astronomers follow the fiery trail of the so-called -hell planet,- an exoplanet located 40 light years from Earth and nicknamed for its extremely close orbit to its sun.
Clayton News Daily
Massive Martian dust devil passed over the Perseverance rover, and it recorded the eerie sounds
A towering whirlwind of dust passed right over the Perseverance rover as it explored the site of an ancient lake on Mars -- and the rover recorded the first sounds of this Martian dust devil using its microphone. Dust devils, or dust whirlwinds, are common on Mars, and they're part...
Digital Trends
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...
World's largest communication satellite is a photobombing menace, astronomers warn
The International Astronomical Union has issued a warning over the newly launched BlueWalker 3 satellite, which is causing interference for both optical and radio telescopes.
