Arizona State

Freethink

What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity

Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
BGR.com

Two colliding black holes created a phenomenon scientists have never seen before

Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
Phys.org

Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say

Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
ScienceAlert

Colossal Exoplanet Is One of The Most Massive Super-Earths Ever Discovered

A newly found exoplanet just 200 light-years away could shed new light on one of planetary science's strangest mysteries. At around 1.8 times the radius of Earth, the object named TOI-1075b ranks among the biggest examples of a super-Earth exoplanet we've found to date. It also sits solidly in what we call the small-planet radius gap; a seeming deficit of planets between 1.5 and 2 Earth radii.
myscience.org

Yale tech delivers data from ’hell planet,’ leads astronomers to its orbit

A Yale-designed and developed instrument has given astronomers a better idea of how 55 Cnc e - also known as the -hell planet- - got where it is today. A piece of Yale-developed technology has helped astronomers follow the fiery trail of the so-called -hell planet,- an exoplanet located 40 light years from Earth and nicknamed for its extremely close orbit to its sun.
Digital Trends

James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...

