Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
Pittsburgh has a commission dedicated to racial equity – but in two years, it has never held a meeting
In summer 2020, Pittsburgh City Council approved, and former Mayor Bill Peduto signed into existence, the Commission on Racial Equity. According to the city code, the commission was meant to provide support for “reducing institutional racism and increasing racial equity in the City of Pittsburgh.”. But the commission and...
wtae.com
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Hits Michigan Hard
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills notebook: Longtime volleyball coach steps down
Longtime Penn Hills volleyball coach Jay Mitlo had stepped down. Mitlo, a 1989 Penn Hills graduate, has been head coach of the girls volleyball program since 1997. He took over the boys program in 2011. His resignation was accepted at a Dec. 7 school board meeting. “It basically came down...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
Former Pitt Target, Gateway High Star Derrick Davis Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers have a chance to recruit a big time prospect one more time.
Staff illness closes local children’s center
A children's center in Youngstown is closed due to a staff illness outbreak.
wtae.com
34 years after bombing of plane left several Pittsburghers dead, second suspect is in US custody
PITTSBURGH — On Sunday morning, citing Scottish officials, the Associated Press reported that the man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 was in U.S. custody. That news came two years after then-U.S. Attorney William Barr announced the charges against Abu Agela Mas’ud...
wtae.com
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bitten by bedbugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:On Tuesday morning, the director of sales and marketing at Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh, Ryan Hunt, reached out to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 with more information on the steps being taken in this incident. Hunt said there is a full protocol in place for a situation like...
WFMJ.com
Recount gives incumbent Mahoning Commissioner election win
The official results in the race for Mahoning County Commissioner show incumbent Democrat Carol Rimedio-Righetti beating Republican Challenger Geno DiFabio by 130 votes. Since the margin of victory was within one-half-of-one percent, an automatic recount was mandated, the results of which were released on Tuesday. That tedious process began Wednesday...
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.
New Latino supermarket opens in Youngstown
Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city's South Side.
1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire
PITTSBURGH — One resident died, another resident and a medic were taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated for injuries at the scene of a fire at a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night...
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
The Pitt Panthers joined in college football's mourning of Mike Leach.
kidsburgh.org
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Comments / 0