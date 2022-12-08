Read full article on original website
Related
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 9-11
Get the details on all the new holiday movies airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, OWN, CBS, and more the weekend of Dec. 9-11.
Violent Night: 7 Great Christmas Movie References In The Action Movie
Violent Night is loaded with hard-hitting action, side-splitting humor, and Christmas movie references. Here are some of the best...
A Christmas Twist: 4 Hilarious Christmas Horror Movies to Watch in December
If the usual holiday movies aren't your style, you might want to switch things up with some Christmas horror movies. Here are four of our favorites.
Polygon
The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star
It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
Android Authority
Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season
From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
Business Insider
The 11 best Christmas movies on Disney Plus — from 'Home Alone' to 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Disney Plus has a fun selection of Christmas movies that are perfect for streaming over the holidays. Highlights include originals like "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and favorites like "Home Alone." Disney Plus starts at...
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
Polygon
Mike Flanagan might be the only person who can do a Dark Tower series right
Stephen King’s seven-book epic fantasy series The Dark Tower is slowly turning into one of Hollywood’s White Whales. There have been more than a few attempts at mounting the story as a series of films, TV shows, but none have gotten very far (and that includes the one that actually released a theatrical movie). But it seems a new attempt, fronted by horror-auteur and former-Netflix ace Mike Flanagan, might have the best shot so far at actually working, mostly because Flanagan has been preparing for this moment for years.
denver7.com
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' most watched Christmas movie in US
With the holiday season here, people will be looking to get into the spirit by watching Christmas movies. Since there are a lot of holiday movies out there, Wishlisted set out to see what Christmas movies are prevalent in each state. Using Google Trends, Wishlisted said they ran the top...
Dark Tower Series Adaptation Eyed as Mike Flanagan's First Amazon Project Following Surprise Netflix Exit
Mike Flanagan is hitting the ground running at Amazon. Just days after announcing that he was fleeing his longtime perch at Netflix for Amazon Studios, the man behind the Haunting franchise and Midnight Mass has revealed that one of the first projects he and producing partner Trevor Macy are eyeing is a series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. “We view it as a as a series that’s going at least five seasons” followed by two standalone films, Flanagan tells our sister site Deadline. “I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain… I have a pilot script I’m thrilled...
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0