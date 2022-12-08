Read full article on original website
Diet plans that boost heart health
Changing the way you eat can change your life for good. Adopting healthier eating habits can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of coronary artery disease. Making healthy swaps like having low-calorie, fiber-rich apple slices instead of potato chips with your sandwich can also help you manage diabetes and blood pressure – two conditions that can increase your risk of heart disease.
The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About
Maintaining a healthy heart is a challenge for many people. It requires dedication to a workout regimen, eating healthy food and staying in touch with your doctor about your cardiovascular disease risk factors (high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and more). Cardiovascular disease ― which includes heart disease, heart...
Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness – but only if done properly
If you’re someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you’re probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
‘I’m a Cardiologist, and These Are the 3 Things I Tell Young People They Can Do Right Now for Their Heart Health’
All organs are important for keeping your body running smoothly, but the heart is arguably one that you want to make sure is in tip-top shape. After all, it pumps over 100,000 times a day, carries you through workouts, and supplies your brain with oxygen and nutrient-rich blood. Yet, heart disease in young adults is becoming more common. For instance, the rate of heart attacks in people in their 30s and 40s is increasing, and more Americans under the age of 45 are dying from heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest hit, according to a new study.
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
dallasexpress.com
Exercise Fights Obesity, Improves Brain Power
While it is well known that exercise is good for fighting obesity, new findings are shedding light on the benefits our brains accrue from physical activity. According to Wendy Suzuki, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University, exercise can cause permanent positive changes to the brain following years of consistent activity.
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
earth.com
Exposure to daylight leads to better sleep
A team of researchers led by the University of Washington (UW) has measured the sleep patterns of students and found that the participants fell asleep later in the evening and woke up later in the morning during winter, when daylight hours are limited and the skies are usually overcast. According to the experts, this phenomenon happens because in winter, people receive less light exposure during the day.
Healthline
Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Exercise: Which Is Best for Weight Loss?
There’s much debate about what type of exercise is better for your health: aerobic or anaerobic. Aerobic exercise, like walking, bike riding, or running, means you’re moving your body, breathing faster, and increasing your blood flow. It’s a level of activity that you can maintain for an extended period of time.
EatingWell
Following a DASH Diet May Reduce Heart Disease Risk by 10%, a New Study Suggests—Here Are 7 Recipes to Help You Get Started
Nearly 1 in 3 deaths worldwide is related to heart disease, the World Health Organization reports. While some of our overall risk is impacted by uncontrollable factors, such as age and genetics, many forms of heart disease are drastically impacted by our daily habits. (Psst ... the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about the action steps you can take to try to prevent heart disease.)
earth.com
Apple waste can improve the intestinal health of chickens
Researchers at Cornell University have discovered that apple waste can be fed to chickens to boost their health. According to the experts, the study demonstrates the potential for apple pomace to improve gut and intestinal health. “Apples are one of the top fruits produced in the United States and we...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Short, Intense Bursts of Physical Activity Linked to Increased Longevity
Exercising in short, intense bursts of activity may contribute to longevity, according to a new study published in the European Heart Journal. Many studies on the health benefits of physical activity — especially aerobic exercise (cardio) — have looked at routines that involve regular moderate activity. These studies have found longevity benefits at various levels, including between 2.6 and 4.5 hours per week of structured exercise in one study. But for the latest study, researchers looked at much shorter weekly exercise times — as little as 10 minutes each week of vigorous activity.
cohaitungchi.com
Does the Ketogenic Diet Relieve Gout Symptoms?
Painful joints, swelling, sudden intense ache, these are the hallmarks of gout — a sort of arthritis that's attributable to the buildup of uric acid. Gout often impacts the joints, notably the bottom of the massive toe, inflicting gout assaults of extreme ache in addition to swelling. Luckily, this...
earth.com
Neighbors can help reduce the health risks of living alone
In a new study from Rutgers University, experts set out to investigate whether neighborhood dynamics – such as trust and social connectedness – may have an effect on the health outcomes of people who live by themselves. According to Pew Research Center, about 27 percent of Americans aged 60 and older live alone.
earth.com
Mobile devices may soothe children, but with consequences
Young children can experience emotions very intensely and may express these in terms of tantrums and defiance. Between the ages of two and five, children develop the skills necessary for emotional self-regulation, including the capacity to calm themselves down when upset. However, when parents are faced with a distraught child who is screaming and fussing, they may reach for a mobile digital device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to distract the child and bring peace back into the arena. Although this may bring immediate relief to the upset child, its efficacy as a long-term solution has not been tested.
earth.com
Covid-19 increases the risk of developing heart conditions
Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a nervous-system related health condition which most frequently affects young women of childbearing age. It is characterized by a rapid increase in heartbeat by over 30 beats per minute, or a heart rate exceeding 120 beats per minute, within about 10 minutes of standing. Other symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, or fainting, and – in patients with severe disease – migraines, increased urination, anxiety, sweaty extremities, and tremors. Effective interventions against this disease include avoiding triggers such as prolonged standing, extreme temperatures, or alcohol.
