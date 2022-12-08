ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

fourstateshomepage.com

“Bearsun” returns to the Four States

MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOKI FOX 23

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
Motorious

Hunt For 1971 Camaro Thief In Oklahoma Is Successful

The owner offered a nice reward to anyone had information about who stole this classic muscle car…. Car thieves certainly don’t respect anyone’s property, so it’s not really a shock someone would swipe a 1971 Chevy Camaro from Checotah, Oklahoma, then ditch it on the side of a highway in Missouri. The owner of the classic American muscle car was fuming mad and wanted the thief to face tough consequences, so he offered a cash reward for anyone who supplied information about the crime, however the thief was the one who helped himself get caught.
CHECOTAH, OK
Route Fifty

With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal

The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Veterans Christmas Dinner

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Each year Pryor's American Legion Post 182 hosts a Christmas Dinner for all Veterans in Mayes County. This year the dinner will be on December 18. The doors will open at noon, dinner will be served at 1 pm, and Santa should arrive around 2 pm. The...
PRYOR, OK
KWQC

Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, KWCH reported. “We know we have...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BBB warns of scammers impersonating utility representatives

TULSA, Okla. — We’ve been cranking the heat for weeks now and many of us are dealing with higher utility bills, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is giving a warning about how scam artists could offer you a deal on your utilities that may cost you big.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Kip 'n Kam: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, Hey, Hey!! We're Kip 'n Kam!! And we're super excited!! You see, there was a dog here at the shelter, Buddie, who just got adopted & he'd been here over 500 days!!! We're thinkin' if that big ol' galoot can find the perfect home, we can, too!! Right now we've been at the shelter longer than any other animals, since August of last year. Pretty sad, huh?? Maybe you've been looking for a great companion but you just couldn't swing that $85 Adoption Fee? Well, our very own Santa Paws, Buster the Jack Russell (he used to be in jail here, too), has donated enough money to get 11 of us long-termers out of the slammer for FREE!! We're hopin' this is just the Lucky Break we need!! Please come to meet us QUICK!!
PRYOR, OK

