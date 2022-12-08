Read full article on original website
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
Hunt For 1971 Camaro Thief In Oklahoma Is Successful
The owner offered a nice reward to anyone had information about who stole this classic muscle car…. Car thieves certainly don’t respect anyone’s property, so it’s not really a shock someone would swipe a 1971 Chevy Camaro from Checotah, Oklahoma, then ditch it on the side of a highway in Missouri. The owner of the classic American muscle car was fuming mad and wanted the thief to face tough consequences, so he offered a cash reward for anyone who supplied information about the crime, however the thief was the one who helped himself get caught.
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
wglt.org
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
EPA filling Broken Arrow radioactive site with clay
The EPA is investigating a former landfill in Broken Arrow for radioactive material. The site is near Kenosha and 219th near Tractor Supply.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
pryorinfopub.com
Veterans Christmas Dinner
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Each year Pryor's American Legion Post 182 hosts a Christmas Dinner for all Veterans in Mayes County. This year the dinner will be on December 18. The doors will open at noon, dinner will be served at 1 pm, and Santa should arrive around 2 pm. The...
KWQC
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, KWCH reported. “We know we have...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
KOKI FOX 23
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
KOKI FOX 23
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
KOKI FOX 23
BBB warns of scammers impersonating utility representatives
TULSA, Okla. — We’ve been cranking the heat for weeks now and many of us are dealing with higher utility bills, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is giving a warning about how scam artists could offer you a deal on your utilities that may cost you big.
pryorinfopub.com
Meet Kip 'n Kam: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, Hey, Hey!! We're Kip 'n Kam!! And we're super excited!! You see, there was a dog here at the shelter, Buddie, who just got adopted & he'd been here over 500 days!!! We're thinkin' if that big ol' galoot can find the perfect home, we can, too!! Right now we've been at the shelter longer than any other animals, since August of last year. Pretty sad, huh?? Maybe you've been looking for a great companion but you just couldn't swing that $85 Adoption Fee? Well, our very own Santa Paws, Buster the Jack Russell (he used to be in jail here, too), has donated enough money to get 11 of us long-termers out of the slammer for FREE!! We're hopin' this is just the Lucky Break we need!! Please come to meet us QUICK!!
YAHOO!
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
