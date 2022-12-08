Versatility is the hallmark of a serious actor. Not many actors have the interest or skill to fully immerse themselves in a range of vastly different characters, so those who do get major respect from their fans and peers. Javicia Leslie is fast becoming one of those actors. Most recently known for playing the title role in The CW's "Batwoman," she has also had starring roles in the CBS comedy-drama "God Friended Me" (per Dove.org) as well as in the Lifetime horror thriller "Killer Coach" (per TV Guide). Leslie's efforts have not gone unnoticed, and Los Angeles magazine named her part of its "New Hollywood A-List."

1 DAY AGO