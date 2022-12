A midday crash in Chippewa County sent one to the hospital.

Deputies say two cars side-swiped each other on Gaines Highway near Shortcut Road in Kinross Township around 11:30 Thursday morning.

One car careened into the trees while the other ended up in the ditch on the other side of the road.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for just over an hour while scene was cleaned up.