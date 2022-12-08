ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knkx.org

New music from Tall & Small and Ahmad Jamal Trio Live At The Penthouse

Two new albums and some holiday music by northwest musicians are highlights on today's episode of Jazz Northwest. “Five Friends,” an album that grows out of home sessions in Spanaway, Wash. brings together Pete Christlieb and Linda Small of Tall & Small, and features the David Joyner Trio.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

More Washington counties trying 'microtransit' for flexible routes

Clallam and Pierce counties in Western Washington are experimenting with what some call “microtransit”: on-demand trips for that last mile, from the transit hub to people’s neighborhoods. This week, the towns of Sequim and Forks are trading in some fixed bus routes for an app, where riders...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Big ships eased up on the throttle during trial slowdown to help orcas

The majority of captains of big commercial ships entering and leaving Puget Sound are cooperating with a request to slow down temporarily to reduce underwater noise impacts to the Pacific Northwest's critically endangered killer whales. The duration of the experimental slowdown – modeled on a similar project in British Columbia – will be extended into the new year, organizers announced after a status report and celebration on the Seattle waterfront Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer resumes

Ed Troyer, a former detective and longtime spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's department, was elected as sheriff in 2020. It’s unclear if a conviction would have any bearing over Troyer’s role as sheriff. Troyer is charged with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy