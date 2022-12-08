Warhorse running back Tyler Smith had two reasons to travel to Myrtle Beach this past week. Tyler was selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Bowl, also known as the North-South Bowl Game. The North-South game features some of the best players throughout the state. That alone would have been enough of an honor, but Tyler was also one of seven finalists for the S.C. Mr. Football award. The Mr. Football Award is given by the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association and is awarded at half-time of the North-South game.

BARNWELL, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO