Liberty and Shafter seek first-ever state titles in football Saturday

ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football is state champions for the first time in program history!. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 in the Division 5A State Title game. Not only is this Orland Football's first state championship, but the team also finished the season undefeated. The Trojans' 15-0 record is the best in the entire state.

ORLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO