Liberty and Shafter seek first-ever state titles in football Saturday

History Made: Orland Football beats Shafter for first-ever state title, finishes season 15-0
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football is state champions for the first time in program history!. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 in the Division 5A State Title game. Not only is this Orland Football's first state championship, but the team also finished the season undefeated. The Trojans' 15-0 record is the best in the entire state.
Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship
Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are one win away from a perfect 15-0 season and their first-ever state title. Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship. Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are...
Watch: Liberty-Bakersfield's Kresean Kizzy discusses scoring on offense, defense and special teams in state championship win
Kizzy is the first player to score touchdowns in all three phases in CIF state championship game history
Liberty-Bakersfield, Kresean Kizzy race past Pittsburg again, take state D1-A title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — The name on its own draws attention — Kresean Kizzy. Reads like a name in a Hollywood script. Kizzy gave one of the most memorable real-life performances in CIF State Bowl Championship history on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on interception and kickoff returns ...
Watch: Granite Hills tops San Ramon Valley 31-24 in overtime to win state championship
Isaiah Jackson scores the game-winning touchdown
Orland, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tehachapi Powerlifter Breaking Barriers
From a garage in Tehachapi to ESPN. A kid wearing a Tehachapi shirt and breaking the school record for bench press made it on air back in 2020
American hosts Conway and VMI
VMI Keydets (5-6) at American Eagles (7-2) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the American Eagles after Sean Conway scored 23 points in VMI's 77-74 victory over the Radford Highlanders. The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive...
Former Shafter top cop to head Wasco force
Former Shafter chief Charlie Fivecoat is the first modern-day Wasco chief of police, after the City Council unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday night. He was to start planning the formation of the city's new police department Wednesday. Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years...
Three rescued from elevator on Bakersfield College campus
County and city firefighters, along with Hall Ambulance personnel, responded to the incident just before 6:00 pm Friday.
Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Kern County District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard retiring
Kern County District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard announced he's retiring. He served the city of Bakersfield for 30 years as a school board member, a city council member and a board supervisor.
Hurtado still in front after final ballot drop
As final ballots are handed in and the last elections offices prepare for certification, Melissa Hurtado holds a slim lead in the race for the 16th Senate District. As of 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, is still in first with 68,449 votes; David Shepard, R-Porterville, currently has 68,425 votes.
Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
School delays due to ice and snow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain communities have prompted school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the Grapevine pass due to snow and ice, according to a tweet from the department. The following schools are impacted: Peak to Peak Mountain […]
