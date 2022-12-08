ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Liberty and Shafter seek first-ever state titles in football Saturday

By HENRY GREENSTEIN hgreenstein@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago
actionnewsnow.com

Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship

Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are one win away from a perfect 15-0 season and their first-ever state title. Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship. Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are...
ORLAND, CA
High School Football PRO

Orland, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ORLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

American hosts Conway and VMI

VMI Keydets (5-6) at American Eagles (7-2) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the American Eagles after Sean Conway scored 23 points in VMI's 77-74 victory over the Radford Highlanders. The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive...
LEXINGTON, VA
theshafterpress.com

Former Shafter top cop to head Wasco force

Former Shafter chief Charlie Fivecoat is the first modern-day Wasco chief of police, after the City Council unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday night. He was to start planning the formation of the city's new police department Wednesday. Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Hurtado still in front after final ballot drop

As final ballots are handed in and the last elections offices prepare for certification, Melissa Hurtado holds a slim lead in the race for the 16th Senate District. As of 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, is still in first with 68,449 votes; David Shepard, R-Porterville, currently has 68,425 votes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School delays due to ice and snow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain communities have prompted school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the Grapevine pass due to snow and ice, according to a tweet from the department. The following schools are impacted: Peak to Peak Mountain […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

