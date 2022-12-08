Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'An Imperfect On-Field Being,' Says NFL Analyst

Looking at where Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke ranks on the most recent NFL quarterback index.

You may have heard that Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke isn't a perfect specimen.

He's not the tallest, doesn't have the strongest arm, and isn't the most accurate quarterback in the league.

But he has a ton of what can't be measured: Heart.

And that's worth something.

It isn't worth a Top 20 spot on NFL.com 's quarterback index though.

"Heinicke is an imperfect on-field being, lofting his share of turnover-worthy lobs into the fray," writes NFL.com. "Then Washington's quarterback makes a throw that reminds you why he's in the NFL...Heinicke's fourth-and-4 burner to Curtis Samuel with the game on the line...was a next-level throw...Heinicke is a big ol' ball of fun."

Due to these ups and downs, Heinicke comes in 21st following the Commanders ' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants last week.

That ranking is up one spot from last week, following a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke is the lowest-ranking quarterback in the NFC East according to this latest index.

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants also moved up after the tie and now ranks 20th overall.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys ranks sixth while Jalen Hurts is second overall while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an 11-1 record.

