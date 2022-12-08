ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'An Imperfect On-Field Being,' Says NFL Analyst

By David Harrison
Commander Country
Commander Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ES55G_0jc9oDah00

Looking at where Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke ranks on the most recent NFL quarterback index.

You may have heard that Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke isn't a perfect specimen.

He's not the tallest, doesn't have the strongest arm, and isn't the most accurate quarterback in the league.

But he has a ton of what can't be measured: Heart.

And that's worth something.

It isn't worth a Top 20 spot on NFL.com 's quarterback index though.

"Heinicke is an imperfect on-field being, lofting his share of turnover-worthy lobs into the fray," writes NFL.com. "Then Washington's quarterback makes a throw that reminds you why he's in the NFL...Heinicke's fourth-and-4 burner to Curtis Samuel with the game on the line...was a next-level throw...Heinicke is a big ol' ball of fun."

Due to these ups and downs, Heinicke comes in 21st following the Commanders ' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants last week.

That ranking is up one spot from last week, following a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke is the lowest-ranking quarterback in the NFC East according to this latest index.

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants also moved up after the tie and now ranks 20th overall.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys ranks sixth while Jalen Hurts is second overall while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an 11-1 record.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver

The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver. NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision

Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are

The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
WASHINGTON, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hot 99.1

A New York Giants’ Coach is Under Fire, But Here’s Why Blaming Him is Wrong

As the calendar hit the month of December, a heavy dose of reality was hitting the New York Giants. Once the darlings of the National Football League, the Giants have turned back into a metaphorical pumpkin in the back half of the season. Yes, New York still clings to a playoff spot, but the team is 1-4-1 in its last six games. The offense has been pedestrian throughout the season, but the difference between the first seven games and the most recent six, has been the play of the battered-and-bruised defense.
ALBANY, CA
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy