Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Peach Bowl to add extra 2,000 seats after OSU sold ticket allotment in 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he'll miss College Football Playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After battling injury throughout the season, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicated on Tuesday that he will miss the College Football Playoff. "As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for...
OSU-Georgia Peach Bowl the hottest ticket in college football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Peach Bowl matchup of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is shaping up to be the hottest ticket in the market of bowl games. Mercedes Benz Stadium typically holds 76,000 people. However, because this heavyweight match-up is in high demand, Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said they added 2,000 seats in the standing room and he anticipates welcoming 78,000-79,000 fans.
Peach Bowl CEO goes one-on-one with The Football Fever
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than 19 days until the fourth-seeded Buckeyes take on the top dawgs, Georgia, with a national title berth on the line. While Ohio State is makings its fifth appearance in the College Football Playoff, this will be the first time ever that the Buckeyes are playing in the Peach Bowl. The Football Fever's Kellyanne Stitts caught up with Peach Bowl CEO, Gary Stokan who detailed how excited he is to welcome the Buckeyes to Atlanta.
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of two standout performances, Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The No. 3 Buckeyes are coming off a pair of wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State that moved them to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 2011-12 season that Ohio State has started 10-0.
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus Weather: Chilly morning, nicest day on the 7-day forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday's glorious sunshine won't last long. The clouds already are coming back and the winds will get much stronger tonight and Wednesday. A giant storm system slamming across the country will push rain and gusty winds into Ohio by Wednesday morning. TUESDAY NIGHT: increasing clouds,...
Ohio AG Dave Yost elected president of National Association of Attorneys General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected to serve as president of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2023. The unanimous vote was held by the association membership during a recent NAAG Capital Forum in Washington. “The trust of my colleagues is both...
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Experience Columbus unveils 2022 Columbus Gift Guide
Oh, what fun it is to spend the holidays in Ohio’s capital city!. If you’re not sure where to go or what to see this winter, don’t worry. Experience Columbus, the city’s destination marketing organization, has visitors and people around the region covered with its new holiday campaign.
Early Learning Center the first of its kind in west Columbus; will teach 240 Pre-K kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s not just daycare; it’s “school” school. That’s how the grandparent of a 5 year old describes the Early Learning Center set to open in January. On Monday, officials -- and a group of 5 year-olds -- cut the ribbon on the facility on The Hilltop, which was paid for partially by voter-approved city bonds.
CCS board president said mental health prompted departure of Superintendent Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Days after the Columbus City Schools superintendent and her right-hand man announced they were on their way out, the head of the school board said it was time to talk about the future. "We are not in a state of crisis," Columbus City School Board...
Experience Columbus shares some great local gifting options for last-minute shoppers
The holidays are almost here, and one Columbus group is making sure families visiting and living in Central Ohio know just what to get from local businesses. Meg Berno, Digital Content and Social Media Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us to share some great local gift options. For more information,...
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
2 injured in separate shootings in Columbus Sunday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Sunday. The first shooting victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand around 5:50 p.m. The victim told Columbus police that they were in the area of Mt....
Columbus leaders announce proposal for $1 million tobacco cessation effort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members and health leaders announced on Monday a proposal for a $1 million public-private partnership to help residents stop smoking. The announcement was made just hours before Columbus City Council was set to vote on a flavored tobacco and menthol ban in...
Golden Reserve helps you form a complete retirement strategy
You’ve worked hard and saved diligently for retirement. Could you imagine a missing piece in your retirement planning costing you hundreds of thousands of dollars?. Phil Huff, a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus-area retirement planning firm that helps people in or near retirement, joins us to discuss this topic.
Large fire destroys Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. According to fire officials, a man was...
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
