Houston, TX

Cowboys vs. Texans: 'Don't Take the Cheese,' Says 'Trash-Talking' McCarthy

By Zach Dimmitt
 5 days ago

Whether it's rat poison or rat cheese, Dallas Cowboys coach McCarthy has his team ready to block out all the noise headed into Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Dallas Cowboys didn't let a common case of "rat poison" affect them during Sunday's 54-19 decimation over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas was expected to come away with a win at home and did so in dominant fashion.

But the Cowboys (9-3) are faced with similar expectations in Week 14 as the league-worst Houston Texans (1-10-1) arrive to Dallas for the rare Lone Star State matchup on Sunday.

The Cowboys are a 17-point favorite over the Texans, the largest spread in the NFL this season. A 10th win seems well within reach for a Dallas team that is looking like a real Super Bowl contender.

"It's amazing how things change," McCarthy said with a smile on Wednesday.

But while McCarthy had his jokes, he didn't hold back his feelings on how the media and weekly betting odds can often provide a false sense of hope that he doesn't want his team to fall victim to.

"Talked a lot of trash about the media today in the team meeting," he said. "Don't listen to them, don't take the cheese. It shows things are very productive for your football team when you have to address this type of deal."

The Cowboys have become worthy of such dominant points spreads. Dallas' offense is scoring the fourth-most points per game this season (27.8) behind a handful of elite offensive weapons that could gash a Texans defense that is allowing the most rushing yards per game (169.1) and the 10th-most points per game (23.9).

But it's an elite Cowboys defense that leads the league in sacks (48) and is allowing the third-fewest points per game (17.2) that could prove troublesome for a stumbling Texans offense. There's similar potential to make the game get out of hand quickly much like it did on Sunday night against the Colts.

But whether it's rat poison or rat cheese, McCarthy has his team ready to block out all the noise when the Cowboys and Texans kickoff at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

