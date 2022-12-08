Sunflower Sea Stars Suffer from Population Decline; Scientists Call for Urgent Help in Species Conservation

Read full article on original website
Related
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Call For Conservation of Sea Cows, Pillar Coral and Abalone Due to Threats of Extinction
The latest report revealed that sea cows, pillar corals and abalone are critically endangered and could result in extinction. Scientists call for the conservation of the said species to prevent potential extinction. Climate change, pollution and illegal activities contributed to putting the said species on the critically endangered list and...
natureworldnews.com
Reintroduction of Jaguars in Southwest US Petition Underway to Boost Dwindling Populations
Environmentalists are requesting that jaguars be reintroduced to the southwest US. The goal is to increase the species' declining populations. The jaguar once roamed the Southwest for several hundred thousand years before it was reduced to just one of the big cats still living there, according to a petition submitted to the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday.
natureworldnews.com
Even as Insect Populations Decline, Insects Are Causing Unprecedented Levels of Plant Damage
According to recent research done by researchers from the University of Wyoming, insects are currently harming plants to unprecedented levels despite an overall reduction in insect populations. Researchers Issue a Dangerous Levels of Insect Warning for Plants. In the first study of its sort, the damage caused by insect herbivores...
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
The time in history when humans almost vanished from Earth and the population dwindled to a few thousand
Remains of a volcanic craterPhoto byMartin Falbisoner (1978–); CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the biggest mysteries in human evolution occurred roughly 70,000 years ago. According to scientists, humans (Home sapiens) underwent a genetic bottleneck.
Mauna Loa Eruption Map Shows Where Lava Flow Is Heading on Hawaii
A map produced by the USGS shows how the first 24 hours of the volcano's eruption has progressed and where it is heading to next.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
natureworldnews.com
Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows
A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
Elusive bird photographed in the middle of Mauna Loa eruption
Officials say that a rare, endangered bird first spotted in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park just a month before the eruption of the Mauna Loavolcano should be safe from the eruption — but is facing other threats to its well-being.According to reporting from the Sacramento Bee and other outlets, researchers working in the park had known that an Ê»akÄÊ»akÄ — or band-rumped storm petrel — was living in the park since the 1990s . But until earlier this winter, they’d never actually seen one. That changed when a dog called Slater of the Hawai’i Detector Dogs sniffed out the burrow where the...
Smithonian
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
Comments / 0