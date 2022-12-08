ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflower Sea Stars Suffer from Population Decline; Scientists Call for Urgent Help in Species Conservation

By Kenneth John
Reintroduction of Jaguars in Southwest US Petition Underway to Boost Dwindling Populations

Environmentalists are requesting that jaguars be reintroduced to the southwest US. The goal is to increase the species' declining populations. The jaguar once roamed the Southwest for several hundred thousand years before it was reduced to just one of the big cats still living there, according to a petition submitted to the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday.
Even as Insect Populations Decline, Insects Are Causing Unprecedented Levels of Plant Damage

According to recent research done by researchers from the University of Wyoming, insects are currently harming plants to unprecedented levels despite an overall reduction in insect populations. Researchers Issue a Dangerous Levels of Insect Warning for Plants. In the first study of its sort, the damage caused by insect herbivores...
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska

Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows

A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley

When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
Elusive bird photographed in the middle of Mauna Loa eruption

Officials say that a rare, endangered bird first spotted in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park just a month before the eruption of the Mauna Loavolcano should be safe from the eruption — but is facing other threats to its well-being.According to reporting from the Sacramento Bee and other outlets, researchers working in the park had known that an Ê»akÄÊ»akÄ — or band-rumped storm petrel — was living in the park since the 1990s . But until earlier this winter, they’d never actually seen one. That changed when a dog called Slater of the Hawai’i Detector Dogs sniffed out the burrow where the...
HAWAII STATE
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
