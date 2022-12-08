Read full article on original website
Orval Allen Eilers
Orval Allen Eilers, son of the late Rudolph and Anna (Beliveau) Eilers, was born Oct. 19, 1935, in Stortoak, Canada. On Nov. 9, 1963, Orval married Katherine Speck at St. Joseph Church in Waterloo, Iowa. He departed this life at 87 years of age, on Dec. 9, 2022, at his...
PHOTOS: Holiday songs, Christmas lights highlight event at plaza
Houston celebrated the Christmas season Saturday night at the Lone Star Plaza at Grand Avenue and Pine Street downtown. The event was organized by state Rep. Bennie Cook and the Houston Lions Club. The Houston High School Choir performed four songs and winners of pageants in Houston were recognized. The...
Truck driver seriously injured in crash south of Licking on Tuesday
A truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash three miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael D. Lynch, 32, of Winona, was the driver of a southbound 2005 Freightliner that traveled off the right side of Highway 137 and overturned. Lynch, who was...
Organizers: 183 children sign up ‘Share’
Cases 16-20 16. The Christmas wish of this 4-year-old girl is a new doll and she likes to color. Her clothing needs are size 5T pants and shirts and size 10 little girl shoes. 17. Two boys, ages 10 and 12, would like a football and a remote control car. The 12-year-old boy needs size 12 husky jeans and size 14 boys shirts. He also needs size 5 shoes. The 10-year-old boy needs size 10/12 pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. Both boys also need socks and underwear.
City budget turned down last week amid accusations lodged at meeting
Members of the Houston City Council met last Monday night to hammer out a budget document that will guide spending in 2023. The session came after two previous meetings where a majority of the board (4-2) said they wanted to have further discussions. Mayor Willy Walker refused to call it after previous work sessions, as did Alderman Sam Kelley, who chairs the personnel committee. Both expressed surprise because they said no roadblocks to passage were expressed earlier by the four, Shelia Walker, Don Romines, Angie Gettys and Kevin Stilley.
Houston City Council to meet Monday night
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Members of the Houston City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Houston City Hall. Here is how to join the meeting online:. Join from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can...
Influenza cases continue to increase
Influenza cases in Texas County continue to climb, according to a report issued Tuesday afternoon by the Texas County Health Department. The number was up 22 from last week. The season-to-date total is influenza A (105), influenza B (11) and one untyped. Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (8),...
HHS boys drop three games at Mansfield Invitational
Playing last week in the 89th annual Mansfield Invitational Tournament, the Houston High School boys basketball team suffered a trio of lopsided losses. In the event’s four-team round-robin format, the Tigers fell 81-42 to Liberty on Tuesday, 73-20 to host Mansfield on Thursday and 80-26 to Bakserfield on Friday.
Local pair’s products used in upcoming Netflix movie
The mother-daughter duo behind St. Louis-based Floral Preservation Co. is making its film debut in “The Wedding Hustler,” set for a Valentine’s Day release on Amazon Prime. A romantic comedy about a groom who plans a surprise wedding in the middle of a pandemic, “The Wedding Hustler”...
Updated: The latest filings for April election
Here is the latest rundown as of presstime Tuesday for filings for the April 4 municipal elections. Candidate filings include school boards, municipalities, water boards and other political subdivisions. At the Houston School District, the three-year terms of board members Jo Holland, Darren Ice and Christie Koch expire. Filing are...
Council seems poised to approve wage proposal in ’23 budget
Members of the Houston City Council seem poised next week to approve a 2023 budget that will include a cost of living wage increase for all of the city’s workforce following a session Monday night. While no formal vote was taken, it appears a majority of the council will...
