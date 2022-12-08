Members of the Houston City Council met last Monday night to hammer out a budget document that will guide spending in 2023. The session came after two previous meetings where a majority of the board (4-2) said they wanted to have further discussions. Mayor Willy Walker refused to call it after previous work sessions, as did Alderman Sam Kelley, who chairs the personnel committee. Both expressed surprise because they said no roadblocks to passage were expressed earlier by the four, Shelia Walker, Don Romines, Angie Gettys and Kevin Stilley.

15 HOURS AGO