A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
sauconsource.com
Tobacco & Vape Shop Coming to Local Shopping Center
A business that sells tobacco products as well as vaping devices and supplies is expected to open in the busy Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township. When Tobacco House will welcome its first customers isn’t clear, however display cases have been installed inside the unit, which is located between China Moon and Dollar Tree. A sign taped to the front door also indicated that deliveries are now being received.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
One baby later. Owner sets reopening date for Bake House in Phillipsburg.
Six months after shutting down and one baby later, Bake House on Main has set a reopening date. The owner Amber Santini announced via Facebook the bakery will open just ahead of Dec. 25 with a new Christmas menu to celebrate the launch. Ahead of the holidays, the bakery will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Camp Fowler given major renovation funded entirely by donations
OREFIELD, Pa. - Spending time in the great outdoors is now a possibility year-round at Lehigh County's Camp Fowler. A major renovation at the campsite, which traditionally catered to ask risk youth is complete and now open to kids of all backgrounds. On a brisk December day teamwork and mindfulness...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
Bristol-Based Philanthropist Donates $100 Bills to Around 500 People in Recent Food Line
A well-known Bucks County philanthropist recently offered a unique helping hand to those struggling this holiday season. Staff writers and photographers covered the event for the Bucks County Courier Times. A community member dressed up as Santa Claus had an extra holiday surprise for people who had come to pick...
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
knightcrier.org
A walk down Main Street
Stuck on present duty this year? The Moon Gazing Rabbit has many groovy items that would make great gifts this holiday season. The shop is filled to the brim with crystals, knick-knacks, incense, and jewelry collected through consignment. Jill Cope-Childs, the store’s owner, loves her job and the customers she attracts.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
The longtime eatery closed without warning.Photo by94.5 PST/ Google. A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST.
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission reviews American Parkway proposals
The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer J.G. Petrucci, is a 146,000 square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot. Previously engineer Martin Smith, representing...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
