Allentown, PA

sauconsource.com

Tobacco & Vape Shop Coming to Local Shopping Center

A business that sells tobacco products as well as vaping devices and supplies is expected to open in the busy Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township. When Tobacco House will welcome its first customers isn’t clear, however display cases have been installed inside the unit, which is located between China Moon and Dollar Tree. A sign taped to the front door also indicated that deliveries are now being received.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Camp Fowler given major renovation funded entirely by donations

OREFIELD, Pa. - Spending time in the great outdoors is now a possibility year-round at Lehigh County's Camp Fowler. A major renovation at the campsite, which traditionally catered to ask risk youth is complete and now open to kids of all backgrounds. On a brisk December day teamwork and mindfulness...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
knightcrier.org

A walk down Main Street

Stuck on present duty this year? The Moon Gazing Rabbit has many groovy items that would make great gifts this holiday season. The shop is filled to the brim with crystals, knick-knacks, incense, and jewelry collected through consignment. Jill Cope-Childs, the store’s owner, loves her job and the customers she attracts.
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission reviews American Parkway proposals

The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer J.G. Petrucci, is a 146,000 square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot. Previously engineer Martin Smith, representing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA

Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property

The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA

