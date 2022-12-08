Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
WGMD Radio
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
