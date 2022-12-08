U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO