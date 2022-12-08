Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
High Point University
HPU Hosts a Night of Holiday Fun for the Community
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 – High Point University students and community members with disabilities danced the night away at the annual ASPIRE Christmas Dance on Dec. 6. The student chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) at HPU co-hosted the special dance with the High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
retail-merchandiser.com
Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished
When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
WRAL
Shots fired into NC family's home
A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Series of crashes in Thomasville damage building, causes power outage
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Several businesses in Thomasville are without power after a series of car crashes, according to the Thomasville Fire Department. The chaos began when a Ford F-250 struck a Dodge Challenger with no one inside of it. The crash pushed the Challenger into the aesthetic wall of the gas station causing it […]
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
Centre Daily
Hunter in national forest stumbles across remains of man missing since 2018, NC cops say
A hunter was trekking through the Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina when he stumbled across something alarming — the human remains of a man who hadn’t been seen for over four years. The hunter reported his discovery to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, which reached out to...
Teen pleads guilty to death of 14-year-old at Fourth of July park in Kernersville, district attorney announces
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Kernersville. On Friday, Tristan Jones appeared in court and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marcus Key, who was shot and killed in November 2021 at Fourth of July park in Kernersville. On Nov. 17, […]
Man arrested on Lees Chapel Rd. connected to crime spree, including 2 bank robberies and Family Dollar fire, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified 27-year-old Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney as the suspect arrested at a home on Lees Chapel Road Friday night. Officers said Haney is believed to be connected to the following crimes:. Family Dollar Fire on East Cone Boulevard. Wells Fargo robbery on Pisgah Church...
Winston-Salem man facing charges after shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing assault charges after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Michael Daniel Aguilar, 20, was arrested on Saturday around 11:00 p.m. Winston-Salem police were called to Peachtree Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man...
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
Comments / 0