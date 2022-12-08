Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Tractor Supply break-in
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating shots fired at Chico home
CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico could see fewer ADU options due to building code changes
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s Planning Department is preparing for changes to the building code starting in January which means there will be fewer options for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). An ADU is a second dwelling on the same grounds or attached to a single-family home, like...
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
KCRA.com
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning house fire sends family & Airbnb renter scrambling to safety
CHICO, Calif. - One person is being helped by the Red Cross after an early morning house fire in Chico. The fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home at West 16th Street and Oakdale Street in South Chico. The family scrambled to get outside after the lights...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department sees uptick in combustible furniture fires, encourages safety
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department is encouraging people to remove combustible furniture from outdoor spaces to reduce fire risk. In a news release on Monday, Chico Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Officer Adam Young said the department has seen an increase in furniture fires in 2022. Young said...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
I-80 reopens for vehicles from Colfax to Stateline
As of 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans announced that Interstate 80 has opened for vehicles only. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline. (KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to […]
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in Northern California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
actionnewsnow.com
Mission Esperanza: Oroville Rescue Mission's new plan to expand its shelter
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Rescue Mission is in the early planning stages of expanding their shelter to make more room for people living on the streets. The shelter is calling the new program, Mission Esperanza, after it was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant from the city. Action News Now spoke with people living in the shelter to get a better idea of what it's been like on the inside.
Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada. Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald […]
Two people injured in North Highlands crash
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
Storm Watch: Rain and snow taper off in time for a mostly dry commute Monday morning
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The region could see 1-2 inches of additional snow in the Sierra come Monday above 4,500 feet.
