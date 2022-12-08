The coaching carousel has been in full swing for weeks around college football, and it sounds like things will start to turn for PJ Fleck's staff. Sources have told GopherIllustrated that Minnesota assistant head coach and running backs coach Kenni Burns is expected to be named the next head coach for the Kent State Golden Flashes of the MAC conference. A report that was first confirmed by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The head coaching position opened up this past week when Sean Lewis left to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders out at Colorado. Burns has previously interviewed in this cycle for the Arizona State head coaching position, but Kenny Dillingham got the job.

