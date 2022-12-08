ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America's brand of socialism helps make us great

By Jim Schnieder
This opinion column was submitted by Jim Schnieder, a veteran, nonpartisan, retired purchasing VP, and Stanford alumnus.

This column may seem at first glance as one written for political ideology geeks, but it is intended for you to clarify how all of us participate in America’s brand of socialism.  Some words have a way of collecting various literal and emotional meanings, such as “socialism.” It is generally defined as where the community owns or regulates the means of production, distribution and exchange. The key for us is “or regulates.” We have a free market but regulate it to guard against excesses of capitalism. Everything from the food we eat to the water we drink, to the construction of the houses we live in, to the money we invest, and to the use of our labor is regulated for our benefit.

Here is where it gets sticky: Socialism is described in Marxist theory as a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism. Totalitarian communist states are responsible for the deaths of from 40 to 70 million people. Joseph Stalin once said, “One death is a tragedy. A million deaths is a statistic.” Obviously, we need to be vigilant to avoid socialism morphing to communism. ”In everything there is a poison and a cure, depending on the dosage” (Paracelsus).

You may be surprised to learn that the Pilgrims were communists before the word was coined. They pooled all their meager belongings — that is, until they realized that some people want to skate by on the efforts of others. They ran out of other people's food. Then they allotted formerly owned communal plots of land to each member as private property from which they could either profit from their own labor or suffer from their own sloth or misfortune.

Other aspects of our brand of socialism are provisioning of public services, infrastructure and amenities, as well as our national defense. Without taxes to provide these things, we might consider emigrating to a comparatively better country. Who would celebrate a low-tax or tax-free but unlivable America?

My views in a Reno Gazette Journal guest column ( “Senior views biased by history,” Dec. 14, 2016) were biased toward a small social safety net to encourage those in need to find permanent means of saving themselves from poverty, as in the Chinese proverb “Give a man a fish and he will eat for one day. Teach him to fish and he will never go hungry.” The cold hard reality is there are millions who are unemployable or marginally so by virtue of addiction, child care costs, medical disability, age, mental disability, choice, etc. Left to their own resources and without social safety nets, they would make our public places a reflection of third-world countries: dramatically increasing homelessness, begging, filth, crime and human misery for them and the broader public. In a selfish way, social safety nets protect mainstream society — and ourselves, should we too meet hardship.

It is our human nature to find mental shortcuts to seeing things in black and white, and good and bad. That is why we are so vulnerable to manipulative lies which simplify issues, and to the seductive liars who tell them. This also plays on how words and concepts conjure positive or negative feelings. Let us not ascribe our brand of socialism to any political party’s platform. Let us see it for what it is, and not what demagogues, policy wonks or our own entrenched personal thoughts would have us believe. Realize that it is what helps make America great.

