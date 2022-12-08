Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteering at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Help and volunteering is always needed at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Learn more from Dominique Brandt about volunteering at the Foxwood Food Center and the year end giving event.
"Gray area:" Why wasn't East Ridge city code enforced for Budgetel before it closed?
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — As a judge lays out how the Budgetel in East Ridge can open once again there are questions about why a city ordinance already in place wasn’t being followed in the first place, and whose job it was to enforce it. "The roadmap to...
Are proposed private school vouchers 'feasible' for low-income Hamilton County families?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Governor Lee's education act provides 8,000 dollar vouchers to public school students to pay for private school tuition. One local lawmaker proposed legislation expanding the bill to include Hamilton County, but would it really help low income parents in Hamilton County?. "My mom and my...
Why you should consider ReMax as your agency of choice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — ReMax is a real estate agency that cares. Heidi Rau joins to discuss why you should consider ReMax as your agency of choice.
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
McMahan Law Firm: Don't Handle Your Case Alone
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm talk about not handling your case alone!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo! Also make sure to visit the Chattanooga zoo to see the Asian Lantern Festival. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Chattanooga baker makes roughly 1,000 cupcakes each month for local charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga baker is truly serving up something sweet. Dan "The Cakeman" Carey is using his talent in the kitchen to help kids in need. We surprised him with help from our partners at the McMahan Law Firm for Pay it Forward. What Dan "the Cakeman"...
Attorney files class-action suit on behalf of former Budgetel residents
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a former Budgetel resident, after many were evicted from the motel with little notice last month. There are over 10 defendants in this lawsuit, filed by Attorney Robin Flores, including the City of East Ridge, the Hamilton country government and multiple East ridge antique stores and businesses.
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
Have a heart: Veteran Chattanooga firefighter needs help paying for heart transplant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who's worked to keep the Chattanooga community safe for for 20 years is now in need of your help. Chattanooga Fire Department Lieutenant Darrell Hinton, Jr.'s life recently changed dramatically. Doctors told him he needed a heart transplant. He is now waiting for a...
Uncommon bond: Murder suspect Jason Chen's bond "highest I've seen," says Chatt. attorney
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jason Chen, the man charged with killing Jasmine Pace, remains in custody as of Monday. Police say Chen stabbed Pace over 60 times in his Chattanooga apartment last month, and then discarded her remains in a suitcase near Suck Creek Road. At a hearing on Friday,...
Mollie Beal of Clifton Hills Elementary School: Educator of the Week for December 12th
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we recognize Mollie Beal, a first grade teacher at Clifton Hills Elementary School. Ms. Beal is kind and caring, and treats her students like they are her own kids. She is loved by students and parents alike, and makes a big impact on her...
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
Man shot during potential robbery Monday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot during a potential robbery Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened in the area of 2300 Block of East 18th Street:. CPD says the potential robbery appeared to be by two men. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
"A tragedy:" 14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose woman to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. "They just seem,...
Man, woman both shot after 'domestic' dispute in Chattanooga Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An shooting police describe as 'domestic in nature' left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning. Police say both victims were shot once, and both were rushed to the hospital -- the woman with life-threatening injuries, and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
Chattanooga Mocs cruise to 97-47 win over Johnson University
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jake Stephens led seven Chattanooga players scoring in double figures with 15 points along with nine rebounds, Sam Alexis had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Mocs defeated Johnson University (Tenn.) 97-47 on Saturday. Brody Robinson and Jamal Johnson scored 14 points each, Khristion Courseault...
