myarklamiss.com
Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CASA of Central Louisiana Christmas campaign
CASA of Central Louisiana Christmas campaign has begun! For every $10 you donate to CASA of Central Louisiana your name will be entered for a chance to win a wreath and a gift card valued over $1,000. Not only are you entering for a chance to win this awesome gift, but you’re also donating to help us support the abused and neglected children of Natchitoches, Red River, and Sabine parishes. The winner announced on December 15th.
KNOE TV8
Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two businesses in the Monroe Garden District celebrated the launch of a book about mixed dog breeds on Saturday. Copies of the books titled, ‘MUTTS’, included photographs of mutts by New Orleans native and photographer, Olivia Grey Pritchard. The books were sold at the Palette House and Plume store on Dec. 10, 2022. Proceeds from purchases of the book benefited PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.
myarklamiss.com
Local 76® Gas Stations host Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl; fuel will be 76 cents per gallon
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local customers can snag gas for 76 cents from the 76 gas stations as the local stations host their second customer appreciation fuel crawl. Local 76 gas stations will offer gas for 76 cents from December 16, 2022, through December 18. The customer appreciation fuel...
City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
ktalnews.com
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
Louisiana man arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price
A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price.
KNOE TV8
Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.
Creed & Creed Law Office donate over 200 bikes to local children during 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Creed & Creed Law Office’s 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive took place in Monroe and Tallulah, La. According to reports, the law office, in partnership with Firehouse Subs, donated over 200 bikes to children in need. Christian Creed and team loaded up the final 30 bikes […]
KNOE TV8
Franklin Medical Center renovates ICU, striving to keep critical care patients local
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A medical center in Winnsboro is fighting to help keep critical care patients treated locally. Franklin Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit has been closed since 2017, and now they say they’re doing everything they can to get it back open and running for local patients.
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 12th
West Monroe, LA – (12/12/22) Severe Weather Potential – Tuesday Dec 13th (Tomorrow) |. An approaching cold front brings the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening. Who:. The entire ArkLaMiss has some potential for severe weather tomorrow (Tuesday 12/13). The greatest risk of severe weather is...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
KNOE TV8
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
