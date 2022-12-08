ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CASA of Central Louisiana Christmas campaign

CASA of Central Louisiana Christmas campaign has begun! For every $10 you donate to CASA of Central Louisiana your name will be entered for a chance to win a wreath and a gift card valued over $1,000. Not only are you entering for a chance to win this awesome gift, but you’re also donating to help us support the abused and neglected children of Natchitoches, Red River, and Sabine parishes. The winner announced on December 15th.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two businesses in the Monroe Garden District celebrated the launch of a book about mixed dog breeds on Saturday. Copies of the books titled, ‘MUTTS’, included photographs of mutts by New Orleans native and photographer, Olivia Grey Pritchard. The books were sold at the Palette House and Plume store on Dec. 10, 2022. Proceeds from purchases of the book benefited PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
STERLINGTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, December 12th

West Monroe, LA – (12/12/22) Severe Weather Potential – Tuesday Dec 13th (Tomorrow) |. An approaching cold front brings the potential for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening. Who:. The entire ArkLaMiss has some potential for severe weather tomorrow (Tuesday 12/13). The greatest risk of severe weather is...
WEST MONROE, LA

