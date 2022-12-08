Our beloved Russell Lee Hamilton went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a year’s battle with a blood disease. Russ was born to Harley S. and Edna R. Hamilton on March 6, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio. When Russ was younger, he enjoyed running with the cross-country team, working on the farm, and participating in Youth for Christ where he met his high school sweetheart and future bride, Marjorie Chitwood. He attended Taylor University (Upland, IN) and graduated with a degree in History. After graduating, he attended Grace Theological Seminary (Winona Lake, IN) and graduated with a Master of Divinity.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO