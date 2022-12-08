ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Russell Lee Hamilton

Our beloved Russell Lee Hamilton went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a year’s battle with a blood disease. Russ was born to Harley S. and Edna R. Hamilton on March 6, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio. When Russ was younger, he enjoyed running with the cross-country team, working on the farm, and participating in Youth for Christ where he met his high school sweetheart and future bride, Marjorie Chitwood. He attended Taylor University (Upland, IN) and graduated with a degree in History. After graduating, he attended Grace Theological Seminary (Winona Lake, IN) and graduated with a Master of Divinity.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

James Shaw

James Shaw, 65 of West Liberty passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at OSU Hospitals in Columbus, OH. Jim was born February 24, 1957, in Kenton, OH to the late Theron and Alma (Gilbert) Shaw. On December 27, 2008, in Bellefontaine he married Ruby E. Jackson-Lockwood, who survives. Jim retired...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine splits with Benjamin Logan in bowling

The Benjamin Logan varsity girls bowling team lost to Bellefontaine 2,468 – 2,142. The Lady Raiders were led by Sarah Folk who rolled a 353 series (181, 172), Reece Plikerd had a 339 series (171, 168), Malori Barnes fired a 334 series (185, 149), and Ellie Heim added a 172 game.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Norma Rose (Howell) Kritzer

Norma Rose (Howell) Kritzer, 95, of Jackson Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Dorothy Love Nursing Home on December 9, 2022. Norma was born May 27, 1927, in Cridersville, Auglaize County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sim Howell and Inez Edgecomb. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Estelle Fishbaugh and Cleo Reynolds, as well as a brother, Marvin Howell.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
peakofohio.com

Ralph C. Keller Sr.

Ralph C. Keller Sr. 97 of West Liberty passed on to his Heavenly reward Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin, Ohio. Ralph was born to the late Earnest William Keller and Bertha Rebecca (Penhorwood) Keller on West Columbus Street in Bellefontaine on August 16, 1925. On...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Columbus man cited with OVI

A Columbus man was cited with OVI after a traffic stop early Sunday morning just before 2:30. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle traveling on East Sandusky Avenue at a high rate of speed, as well as driving down the middle of the road. Officers immediately activated their lights traveling up...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

BL swimmers compete at Wittenberg

The Benjamin Logan varsity swim team competed at the 2022 Wildcat Invitational held at Wittenberg University Sunday. The Raider boys swam to a 1st place finish scoring 122 points. Scoring for the boys:. 200 Medley Relay – 3rd – Luke McKenrick, Robert Leezer, Jerrick Stephens, Finch Hone (12 points)...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Greenville man charged with drug trafficking

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Monday middle school basketball results

Area middle school basketball teams hit the court Monday. The Bellefontaine 7th-grade girls fell to North Union 29-14. Ava Oppy led the Lady Chiefs with 6 points. Sloan Stolly chipped in with 4 points and nabbed a team-high 6 steals. Amari Hunsicker and Joy Fogan rounded out the scoring for...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
peakofohio.com

Washington Township Board hands out annual awards

At the December Washington Township Board of Trustees meeting the Washington Township Police Department presented the Officer of the Year and Citizen of the Year awards. School Resource Officer Logan Miller was awarded the Officer of the Year award. Officer Miller has worked tirelessly to build rapport with students and...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
peakofohio.com

UPD Officer recognized with 2022 Award of Excellence

An Urbana Police Officer was recently recognized at the Ohio Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) organization’s luncheon Thursday. Sam Harris, along with 31 other officers from across the state, was presented the 2022 Award of Excellence for his efforts towards enforcing OVI violations for the City of Urbana.
URBANA, OH

