dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole

SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
crowdfundinsider.com

WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent

In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
jguru.com

The Impact of Blockchain Tech on the Casino Industry

Blockchain tech is revolutionizing several industries in the 21st century. The casino industry is enjoying the remarkable benefits that blockchain technology has brought to the table with the emergence of many crypto-based online gaming platforms, secure and faster transactions, etc. For instance, the BitcoinCasinos.gg is one of the best places...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
thenewscrypto.com

BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games

Singapore, Singapore, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
kitco.com

Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.

