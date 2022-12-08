Read full article on original website
Related
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey
A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market. Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
jguru.com
The Impact of Blockchain Tech on the Casino Industry
Blockchain tech is revolutionizing several industries in the 21st century. The casino industry is enjoying the remarkable benefits that blockchain technology has brought to the table with the emergence of many crypto-based online gaming platforms, secure and faster transactions, etc. For instance, the BitcoinCasinos.gg is one of the best places...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
thenewscrypto.com
BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games
Singapore, Singapore, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
nulltx.com
Crypto Presales Still Seen As Fastest Profit Potential, Oryen Network Next On The List For ‘Solana Moment?’
Before an Initial Coin Offering, investors have the option to purchase digital assets through cryptocurrency presales. Although presales let investors buy cryptocurrency at steep discounts, it can be challenging to choose a project that is worthwhile investing in. The price of the token can increase when it is launched on...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
kitco.com
Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tokocrypto Token Holders Benefit From Reports of Binance Acquiring the Indonesian Exchange
Prices: Bitcoin's late surge sends it above $17K again. Insights: Tokocrypto would not confirm reports that Binance is acquiring the Indonesia exchange. In the interim, Tokocrypto token holders are seeing the token price rise. Bitcoin Returns Above $17K After Late Surge. By James Rubin. Bitcoin ignored concerns about inflation, a...
Comments / 0