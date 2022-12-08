Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Death of Monaca Man That Fell From Escalator at Acrisure Stadium Ruled Accidental
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The death of a Monaca man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium on October 2, 2022 has been ruled an accident. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Monday that Dalton Keane’s manner of death was accidental. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, trunk, and extremities due to falling.
beavercountyradio.com
Dutch Ridge Road Sewer Installation Begins Monday in Brighton Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer installation work near the intersection of Tuscarawas Road (Route 4048) and Dutch Ridge Road (Route 4020) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, December 12 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur on Dutch Ridge Road between...
beavercountyradio.com
North Sewickley Family Alerted by Son of Fire in Home
(North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) A North Sewickley Township family escaped a fire thanks to the efforts of their 10-year-old son. Levi Baker noticed smoke in the mobile home after he got out of the shower around 2:30 PM on Saturday afternoon. The family’s home is is a...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
beavercountyradio.com
Law Suit Filed Over Mask Wearing by Giant Eagle Customers Dismissed by Federal Judge
(File Photo of Rochester Giant Eagle) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by customers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic against Giant Eagle over mask requirements The judge declared the lawsuits moot because the grocery chain has since dropped its mandate. The lawsuits claimed that Giant...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions
(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
beavercountyradio.com
Honoring Achievements To Heated Arguments: The Story Of The Last Beaver Falls City Council Meeting Before Christmas
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) It isn’t often that any gathering could produce five rounds of applause and a seven-minute argument, but the Beaver Falls City Council experienced that whilst holding their final meeting before Christmas. The meeting began on a high note, with the city honoring both the Beaver...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Children Die and an Adult Injured in Early Morning Sewickley Fire
(Sewickley, Pa.) An early Tuesday morning house fire along Miller Way in Sewickley has claimed the lives of two children. Allegheny County Police say that the fire broke out around 3 AM this morning and the two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
beavercountyradio.com
Over 100 Residents Evacuated After Fire in Downtown Pittsburgh Highrise Apartment Building
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) One resident of the Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh died and another resident was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at the high-rise apartment building. A medic was injured and taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated injuries at the scene.
beavercountyradio.com
Imperial Daycare Operator Sentenced for Failing to Account for and Pay Over Taxes
PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to one day of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention, and ordered to pay $367,956.89 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, on her conviction for failing to account for and pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
Comments / 0