Ensuring All Students in Boca Raton Public Elementary Schools Read At Grade Level

BOCA RATON, November 29, 2022 – The Golden Bell Education Foundation and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County will distribute S.P.I.R.E. (Specialized Program Individualizing Reading Excellence) reading intervention kits to all Boca Raton public elementary schools. The Golden Bell Education Foundation, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, and members of the School District of Palm Beach County will officially kick off this impactful program on Wednesday, December 14th at 9:30 AM at Boca Raton Elementary School, 103 SW 1st Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
Home Defense & Personal Safety Seminar

THIS SEMINAR WILL PRESENT CONCEPTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ON: LAWFUL USE of FORCE, LEGAL CONSIDERATIONS, TRENDS ON VIOLENT ENCOUNTERS & WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER. IDEAL TRAINING for NEW CCW PERMIT HOLDERS as well as ADVANCED RECOMMENDATIONS. $ 50 REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES: LIGHT REFRESHMENTS, WRITING MATERIALS,. AND A BOOK GIVE-AWAY. DISCOUNTS...
